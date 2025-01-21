Stormont MLAs reminded to ‘dress smartly’ in chamber

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormont MLAs have been reminded to “dress smartly” in the chamber.

Speaker Edwin Poots said some Members of the Assembly have “a very loose interpretation of smart”.

Issuing a reminder about protocol during a plenary session of the Northern Ireland Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Poots told MLAs that he “sees everything” from his position.

Mr Poots also noted there were occasions when some MLAs did not acknowledge the Speaker as they left the chamber, and ticked off those who have been spotted taking cups of coffee and drinks cans into it.

“I see everything up here,” he told MLAs.

“People mightn’t realise it but I have witnessed over the last number of weeks people bringing in coffee cups and cans and so forth.

“The only thing that you’re allowed in this building is the glass of water that is provided for you; it is not a committee meeting, it is a plenary session of a parliamentary Assembly and all other receptacles are not to be in part of the building.”

He went on: “Members who are going out through the doors there, most of you acknowledge the Speaker on the way out, some don’t.

“That’s not following the code.

“And I’d also remind Members that the dress code is smart.

“Some of you have a very loose interpretation of smart, and I would encourage Members to dress smartly when they come to the chamber.

“We’re not demanding that gentlemen wear shirts and ties but we’re asking to dress smartly and to look up to doing the job.”