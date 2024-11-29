Black Friday spending jumps over a tenth despite quieter high streets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Early Black Friday spending has surged against last year in a welcome boost for under-pressure retailers, although slightly fewer shoppers hit the high street.

Online retailers have witnessed a particular jump in spending as many launched a raft of offers in order to entice shoppers on the busy shopping day.

Nationwide Building Society said that, as of 2pm on Friday, its customers had made 5.24 million transactions – a 12% increase on Black Friday last year.

It added that this represents an 18% increase on its average Friday activity.

Mark Nalder, director of payment strategy at Nationwide Building Society, said: “Due to the strong sales over the last couple of hours, this year’s Black Friday is in line with our expectation that this will be the busiest shopping day on record for our customers.

“However, it is important people continue to shop within their means and not buy items just because they are reduced.

“It will be interesting in the coming days and week to see how busy the returns departments at retailers are, as many experience buyer’s remorse after snapping up so many bargains.”

Elsewhere, buy-now-pay-later specialist Klarna reported an even larger increase in transactions for the day.

It said sales over the first 12 hours were up 26% against Black Friday last year, driven by a surge in activity in the early hours as shoppers competed for the best deals.

Klarna added that its early data showed Adidas Samba trainers were among the most popular items so far.

On the high street, footfall across UK retail destinations was a touch lower than Black Friday last year.

Data from MRI Software showed that footfall was down 0.5% for the Black Friday year-on-year, as of 1pm.

However, it was up 11.2% against Friday last week, as the shopping occasion drove more people to stores.

Shopping centres witnessed a particular boost, reporting a 17% increase on last Friday.

Jenni Matthews, marketing and insights director at MRI Software, said: “For many people, payday will have fallen today which may be the final payday before Christmas therefore today’s Black Friday sales will provide them with ample opportunity to grab some festive bargains, which again is positive news for retailers and leisure firms.”