Morrisons expands Aldi and Lidl price match pledge to more than 500 products

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Supermarket Morrisons has added more than 100 everyday essentials and best-sellers to its price match promise with Aldi and Lidl in a new year boost for shoppers.

The grocery chain said that, from January 1, items such as olive oil, coffee, eggs, single cream and pasta sauce will be included in its price match, which sees it pledge to be the same, or cheaper than, the German discount rivals.

The move expands its price match scheme to cover more than 500 products, with the new additions joining existing offers on items including bananas, potatoes, broccoli and onions.

We’re starting 2025 by doubling down on value for our customers Gareth Lloyd, Morrisons

Morrisons first launched its price match in February 2024 with more than 200 essential products, such as cornflakes, baby wipes, bread and toilet rolls.

Gareth Lloyd, head of price at Morrisons, said: “We’re starting 2025 by doubling down on value for our customers.

“This builds on the savings and rewards we’ve introduced throughout the year – from price cuts to better deals for our More Card members.”

It comes after a pre-Christmas IT issue at the supermarket chain which affected its More Card loyalty scheme and led to delays in orders being delivered.

The group offered 10% off an entire shop on December 23 and Christmas Eve for its loyalty card holders, and discounted prices for all shoppers, after the system problems meant More Card prices were not being applied at the till.

To compensate for the issue, Morrisons made the top 100 More Card prices the regular price for all customers, whether or not they were members of the loyalty scheme.

Bradford-based Morrisons – which is owned by US private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice – recently announced further plans to slash costs with the closure of its Rathbones bakery operation, putting nearly 400 workers at risk of redundancy.

It has been leading a cost-cutting programme under chief executive Rami Baitieh, as well as taking action to reduce its heavy debt pile.

Recent figures showed a slowdown in sales growth over the three months to July, with like-for-like sales up 2.9%, down from growth of 4.1% in the previous quarter, with Morrisons citing “softer” market conditions.

Industry figures from Kantar earlier this month showed that the supermarket’s share of the market edged back to 8.6% in the 12 weeks to December 1, with sales up 2%.

But Morrisons said in September that its market share had “stabilised” thanks to measures such as investing in its prices, which was helping it in the face of stiff competition from Aldi and Lidl.