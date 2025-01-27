Irish premier to attend Auschwitz commemoration on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish premier Micheal Martin is set to join world leaders for a commemoration at Auschwitz to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp.

It is expected to be the last annual commemoration at which survivors of the camp are likely to be able to attend on person.

In Auschwitz, people from across the world shall gather once again to ensure we never forget Irish premier Micheal Martin

Some six million Jewish people were murdered during the holocaust, which is regarded as the darkest period in Europe’s history.

The taoiseach said it is important to remember the horrors and say never again.

Monday’s commemoration has been described as a recommitment to denouncing and combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, intolerance, racism, and xenophobia.

Mr Martin said: “Today, we remember the unique horrors of the Holocaust, in particular the extermination of six million jews from across Europe in the Nazi death camps.

“We remember also the Roma, the disabled, the political dissidents, the members of the LGBTQ community and all who were persecuted and murdered without mercy in the camps.”

“It is a particular honour to be here at what is probably the last significant anniversary at which survivors of the camps will be present in person.

“Though they are now all advanced in years, their memories of what happened in the camps – the profound loss of their family members and the destruction of Europe’s vibrant Jewish communities – remain crystal clear and vivid.

“We owe it to them to ensure that now, and for all generations to come, we remember and say never again.”

Mr Martin went on: “Today is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the event I am attending at Auschwitz will recommit us to denouncing and combating antisemitism and all forms of discrimination, intolerance, racism and xenophobia.

“In recent years we have witnessed a shocking rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial, both online and offline. I take this issue very seriously and the Government will continue to work at home and with international partners to tackle all forms of discrimination, including antisemitism.

“In this spirit, we recently endorsed the Global Guidelines for Countering Antisemitism and the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. We will also continue our close relationship with the Jewish community in Ireland and ensure that their concerns are heard.

“In Auschwitz, people from across the world shall gather once again to ensure we never forget.”