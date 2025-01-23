Met Police removed from special measures by watchdog after ‘good progress’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Metropolitan Police has been removed from special measures after more than two years as “good progress” has been made, the watchdog said.

The force had been put into special measures following extensive criticism it faced after the death of Sarah Everard, who was abducted and murdered by serving Met police officer Wayne Couzens.

Scotland Yard was put under enhanced monitoring by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in June 2022 after concerns about its performance, including issues of confidence and trust in the force.

After being under enhanced monitoring for more than two-and-a-half years, the force has now been removed to routine monitoring by the watchdog.

Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said the whole force has worked to fix its “broken foundations” and make sure officers are “set up to deliver for London”.

He added: “The progress we have made over the last two-and-a-half years would not have been possible without the unwavering passion, sense of duty, courage and hard work of our officers and staff in the face of some incredibly challenging circumstances.

“Their achievement is all the more extraordinary in a budget constrained, shrinking Met which is facing increased demand.”

HMICFRS said the Met has made a number of improvements, including in how quickly calls are answered, in professional standards and in investigating missing children.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said: “Today marks an important and welcome step in the Metropolitan Police’s improvement plan to increase standards and rebuild confidence. In London and across the country, communities rightly expect the highest standards from their local force.

“While the scale of the challenge is clear, and there have been many problems to deal with, the commitment and progress made by the Met commissioner, deputy commissioner, officers and staff across the capital in raising standards is extremely important, and reflects the hard work and dedication of all those involved.”

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said he welcomed the decision by HMICFRS, but said there is “still more to do”.

“Having asked the HMICFRS to look in particular at concerns around child sexual exploitation, it’s reassuring that the Met Police have made significant improvements in this area, including around missing children and victim blaming language,” Sir Sadiq said.

“There’s still more to do, and as mayor, I’ll continue to work with the commissioner to ensure we drive through the further improvements needed as we build a safer London for everyone.”