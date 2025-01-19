‘Dreams come true’, says relative of freed British hostage

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A relative of freed British hostage Emily Damari said the last 471 days have been “a living nightmare”, adding that the joy of seeing her with her mother was “just overwhelming”.

Tony Moss, a second cousin of 28-year-old Ms Damari, said he had spoken to her mother Mandy since her release.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve heard from her. I’ve had messages. Smiles. Huge relief.

“I know for Mandy, she’s over the moon. She’s got her baby back. But she won’t stop campaigning until the other hostages are out.”

Mr Moss, who said he has not met Ms Damari in person, was speaking during a small gathering of around 50 people at the Golders Green War Memorial in London on Sunday.

The group, which met to “spread love” around the release of the hostages, held banners reading “bring them back home now” and chanted “let them go”.

On Ms Damari’s release, Mr Moss said: “(It’s) just overwhelming. Joyous. But it’s just the beginning. We need the other hostages out as well. So we can be happy today for Emily and other two, and their families. But this is just the beginning.

“(The last 471 days have been) a living nightmare really. I’ve been in touch with Mandy, her mum … She’s amazing. She’s so stoic.

“But it’s just been empty. It’s just been really difficult. There’s been an anxiety. We’re carrying an anxiety around with us for the last 471 days. For Emily and for all the hostages and the whole situation.”

Despite Hamas naming Ms Damari as one of three hostages to be released in the first step of a ceasefire agreement, Mr Moss said he “couldn’t get excited or joyous” until he knew she was in the arms of her mother.

He added: “It was a very fragile situation. Anything could’ve happened. So I didn’t feel any joy until I saw her in the arms of her mum a few hours ago.”

When asked what his message would be to families who still have relatives in Gaza, he said: “Hang in there. There’s always hope. Dreams come true.”