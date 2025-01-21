Number of people living with cancer to hit 3.4 million this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people living with cancer in the UK will hit 3.4 million this year, the highest figure ever reported, figures suggest.

Data analysed by the cancer support charity Macmillan found that roughly half a million more people will be living with cancer in 2025 than five years ago.

Cases are being fuelled by a growing and ageing population, a gradual rise in survival rates for some types of the disease, and a rise in people diagnosed with cancers such as thyroid, liver and melanoma.

Macmillan warned that the experience of having cancer is getting worse for many people, with delays to treatment and sometimes a postcode lottery of care.

We see how cancer impacts people's relationships, jobs, finances and more, and how this can be even worse for some, simply because of who they are or where they live. This must change Gemma Peters, Macmillan

The estimated 3.4 million people who will be living with cancer as of December 2025 includes around 890,000 women with breast cancer, 610,000 men with prostate cancer, 390,000 people with bowel cancer and 120,000 with lung cancer.

A YouGov poll of more than 2,000 people last year found a third felt it was harder to be living with cancer now than at any other time they could remember, increasing to 48% of those who also had a serious disability.

Analysis of NHS data also suggests many people with cancer are reporting poorer experiences across several areas of care, including people from ethnic minority backgrounds and those from the LGBTQ+ community, Macmillan said.

Its chief executive, Gemma Peters, said: “The number of people living with cancer in the UK is rising, and for many things are getting worse.

“There are unacceptable gaps between the best and worst experiences, and people are being left behind.

“Behind these figures are individuals with unique challenges and needs.

“At Macmillan, we support people living with cancer every day, helping them to manage the various ways in which cancer affects their lives.

“We see how cancer impacts people’s relationships, jobs, finances and more, and how this can be even worse for some, simply because of who they are or where they live. This must change.

“Better is possible, but only if we approach cancer care differently.

“Governments across the UK have a unique opportunity to revolutionise cancer care for the future.

“By addressing the cancer care gap and ensuring every patient – no matter who they are or where they live – can access world-class care, we can set a new standard for the UK. This is the Governments’ chance to shape its legacy for generations to come.”

The Government will launch their new cancer strategy in the coming weeks and, with record numbers of people living with cancer, it is vital that this plan invests in supporting them to live well and remain valued members of society, in addition to investing in early diagnosis and outcomes Dame Laura Lee, Maggie’s

NHS data for England shows the proportion of patients who had waited no longer than 62 days in November from an urgent suspected cancer referral or consultant upgrade to their first definitive treatment for cancer was 69.4% in November, up from 68.2% in October.

The target is 85%.

GPs in England made 259,563 urgent cancer referrals in November, down from 279,063 in October and down year on year from 270,549 in November 2023.

A total of 77.4% of patients urgently referred for suspected cancer were diagnosed or had cancer ruled out within 28 days. This is up from 77.1% the previous month and is above the target of 75%.

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s, said: “The Government will launch their new cancer strategy in the coming weeks and, with record numbers of people living with cancer, it is vital that this plan invests in supporting them to live well and remain valued members of society, in addition to investing in early diagnosis and outcomes.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “More people than ever are being diagnosed with cancer at an earlier stage – where treatment is more likely to be successful – and record numbers of people are being referred for checks, while waiting times are improving and patients on average rate their overall experience of care highly.

“But there is much more progress that still needs to be made, and if you have any unusual or worrying symptoms you should visit your GP and please take up screening appointments when invited”.