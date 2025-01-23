Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer ‘extremely proud’ of Prince of Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diana, Princess of Wales’s niece – Lady Kitty Spencer – has explained why she is “extremely proud” of the Prince of Wales in an interview with sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia.

The siblings, who are the daughters of Diana’s brother Earl Spencer, feature on the cover of Tatler for the first time as a trio.

Lady Kitty reflected on William’s involvement with Centrepoint, which helps to secure housing for young people who need it, and also credited his late mother with bringing awareness to the youth homelessness charity.

“I think she put the name out there,” she said.

“Centrepoint has been a cherished charity that my family and I have supported for many years.

“I’m extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint, and the vital work they provide to homeless young people.”

Lady Amelia, who is married to fitness and nutrition coach Greg Mallett, spoke about their wedding in South Africa.

“I’ve been with my partner for almost 16 years, so we had the wedding of my dreams in Cape Town”, she said.

“It was just literally the happiest day of my life”, she added.

Lady Kitty’s wedding in 2021 was at the Villa Aldobrandini in Frascati, with views onto Rome.

She said: “I always knew that I wanted to get married in Italy. Stefano (Gabbana) and Domenico (Dolce) made my dress – Domenico said ‘Just choose the people who are very talented at what they do and then let them do it’.”

Lady Eliza, who is with her partner Channing Millerd, said another wedding “is definitely on the cards”.

See the full feature in the March issue of Tatler available via digital download and on newsstands from January 30.