Jailed activist ‘hurt’ PM did not raise case with Egyptian leader, says family

A jailed UK-Egypt pro-democracy activist feels “hurt” by Sir Keir Starmer not raising his case with his Egyptian counterpart, according to his family.

Campaigners have urged the Prime Minister to step up his efforts to help free Alaa Abd El-Fattah, who has been detained since 2019 and is unable to see his young son who lives in Brighton.

Human rights experts, including Amnesty International secretary general Agnes Callamard, have written to Sir Keir insisting Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi can “resolve this case with the stroke of a pen” and they are “convinced” the Prime Minister’s direct intervention is needed.

Succession actor Brian Cox, addressing Sir Keir in a video message, also said: “It’s time to make the call, Prime Minister. Pick up the phone and bring Alaa home for Christmas. We’re counting on you.”

In December 2021, Mr Abd El-Fattah was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news and the Free Alaa campaign says he should have been released in September this year based on his time served behind bars since 2019.

His mother, Laila Soueif, 68, has been on hunger strike for 85 days and will continue her action in London until she hears news about her son being released or “she collapses and is hospitalised”.

Sir Keir raised Mr Abd El-Fattah’s plight with Mr Sisi in August but he “did not raise the case” at the recent G20 summit attended by the pair, according to the Foreign Office.

The two leaders reportedly met on the sidelines of the summit in Brazil.

Sanaa Seif, who travelled to Cairo to visit her brother in prison last week, said: “Alaa was so, so hurt to hear that the Prime Minister met Sisi at the G20 and didn’t even raise his name.

“This is the first time Sisi met a British prime minister and didn’t have to talk about Alaa.

“On Keir Starmer, Alaa said ‘he’s not treating me as if I am a British citizen’.”

Mr Abd El-Fattah has spent most of the past decade in prison because of his criticism of Egypt’s rulers.

Amnesty International, Redress, Reprieve and FairSquare are among the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and human rights experts who have written to Sir Keir asking for his “direct engagement” in efforts to free Mr Abd El-Fattah.

Labour peer Baroness Kennedy of The Shaws, a leading human rights barrister, and Sir Bill Browder, head of the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign, are among the signatories of the letter.

The campaigners told the Prime Minister: “At this point, we are convinced that your direct intervention with President Sisi, who can resolve this case with the stroke of a pen, is needed.

We cannot overstate the level of support for your efforts on (Alaa's) behalf, nor the outpouring of relief and happiness that would result if Alaa were finally to be freed Campaigners' letter

“We ask you to use all means at your disposal to unlock progress on Alaa’s case and to end his unlawful imprisonment.

“In recent years, a number of other European countries have succeeded in having their nationals released and allowed to return from Egypt, in cases that appeared every bit as difficult as Alaa’s.”

They added: “Prime Minister, Alaa has remarkable support in the UK and internationally, from Nobel laureates and UN human rights experts to world leaders, and from the editorial boards of The Times and The Guardian to The Washington Post.

“We cannot overstate the level of support for your efforts on his behalf, nor the outpouring of relief and happiness that would result if Alaa were finally to be freed.”

Downing Street said Sir Keir will raise the case in his next talks with Mr Sisi.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It remains our priority to secure the release of Mr El-Fattah so he can be reunited with his family.

“We continue to raise his case at the highest levels. The Prime Minister raised his case with President Sisi in August. The Foreign Secretary has raised the case multiple times, including most recently a few days ago on December 20.

“At all levels, whether ministers or officials, we continue to call for consular access to Mr El-Fattah.”

We’re doing everything we can to secure his release as a priority Prime Minister's official spokesman

Asked whether the Prime Minister would raise the case in his next meeting with the Egyptian president, the spokesman said: “I don’t know when those next talks will be, but yes, as he has done previously.”

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted Mr Abd El-Fattah is being treated as a British citizen.

Asked what the Prime Minister’s message would be to Mr Abd El-Fattah’s mother, the spokesman said: “We’re doing everything we can to secure his release as a priority.”