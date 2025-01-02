Temperatures set to drop to minus three overnight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A status yellow weather and ice warning has been issued across Ireland as temperatures are set to drop to minus three overnight.

The cold snap will bring minus-zero degree temperatures over the coming days, with widespread frost and ice in many areas of the country.

Met Eireann issued the weather warning, saying it could bring hazardous travelling conditions and animal welfare issues.

The weather warning will come into effect from 6pm on Thursday and remain in place until 11am on Friday.

The forecaster said this weekend will be very cold, with “very disruptive and impactful” weather likely in the days ahead, with the possibility of heavy rain, sleet and snow.

Some parts of the country have been warned to expect sleet and snow.

Met Eireann said Thursday and Friday will be crisp clear days with temperatures struggling to remain in single figures during the day.

There will be widespread frosts and icy patches at night as temperatures plumet below zero countrywide.

Met Eireann meteorologist Liz Coleman said: “It’s going to feel much colder than it has recently, with daytime temperatures in the low single figures and night-time temperatures falling below zero in most areas.

“Widespread frost is expected with some ice, although generally dry conditions will limit ice formation to mainly areas of standing water or run-off. Nevertheless, do take care while out and about.

“While it will be cold, it will be mainly dry with sunny spells as the high pressure will prevent any significant rainfall.

“There will be showers at times in the north and west over the weekend, and in the east through next week, but rainfall amounts will be low. So, a lot of dry weather in the forecast.”

Friday morning will be frosty and foggy, and temperatures will remain between 2C and 6C.

Meanwhile, widespread falls of rain, sleet and snow are expected on Saturday night.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow ice warning is currently in effect.

The UK Met Office said that icy surfaces will lead to difficult travel conditions.

A yellow ice warning remains in place for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry from Thursday at 5pm until 10am on Friday.