Ireland to ask ICJ to broaden interpretation of genocide in Israel case

Ireland will formally intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) this month.

The move to file an intervention at the UN’s top court at The Hague will happen later this month, and comes after Government approval of the measure on Wednesday.

Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes genocide.

The Irish Government also approved an intervention in The Gambia’s case against Myanmar, also under the Genocide Convention.

We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised Micheal Martin, foreign affairs minister

The country’s deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said: “There has been a collective punishment of the Palestinian people through the intent and impact of military actions of Israel in Gaza, leaving 44,000 dead and millions of civilians displaced.

“By legally intervening in South Africa’s case, Ireland will be asking the ICJ to broaden its interpretation of what constitutes the commission of genocide by a State.”

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, Mr Martin added: “We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimised.

“Ireland’s view of the convention is broader and prioritises the protection of civilian life – as a committed supporter of the convention, the Government will promote that interpretation in its intervention in this case.

“Intervening in both cases demonstrates the consistency of Ireland’s approach to the interpretation and application of the Genocide Convention.”

Executive director of Amnesty Ireland Stephen Bowen said Ireland’s intervention offered a “glimmer of hope”, but said “we demand more”.

Ireland can do more, and it can do that in concert with others Stephen Bowen, executive director of Amnesty Ireland

“The self-imposed powerlessness of states must end,” he said.

“Those like Ireland who have called for a ceasefire must join with other like-minded states to create this common platform to end the genocide.

“They must be resolute; they must be relentless; they must be loud, clear, visible. This is genocide. This must stop.

“We again call for an immediate ceasefire. States must be compelled to stop the transfer of weapons to Israel, and Israel’s allies must exert their pressure for full and unimpeded access for life-saving food and supplies with immediate effect.

“Every effort must be made to achieve these measures now, and certainly before Christmas. Ireland must use its leverage to full effect when a people are being starved by a state-induced famine in the midst of a genocide.

“Ireland can do more, and it can do that in concert with others – visibly, firmly, and proudly. History demands it of us.”