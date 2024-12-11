Ilford house blast brought back memories of Second World War for neighbour, 87

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An elderly neighbour has described how a gas explosion which destroyed a house in east London brought back “serious memories” of the Second World War and said she “will never know” how nobody was killed.

The blast in Ley Street, Ilford, sent debris flying into the road and sparked a huge blaze in the mid-terraced property on Tuesday afternoon.

Averil Young, 87, who lives opposite the building said: “I was watching the tail end of a film yesterday afternoon, and all of a sudden something just went, kaboom! And there was this great big red flash. And I thought, oh no, what’s happened now?

“I went to the door, and the whole roof, masonry was going flying, children were coming out of the two local schools, how nobody was killed, I will never know.

“I’m 87 years old, so I’ve lived through the Second World War, and it brought back serious memories, and then it all went quiet, and there was a lot of smoke, and then all of a sudden, these flames higher than this house. High, really high. Absolutely scary, by then I’d lost it, and I was in shock.

“It was scary, I had to own up and say that, and I’m pretty cool in a crisis, but I thought it was a bomb.”

Two people were rescued through the first-floor window by firefighters and remain in hospital in a non life-threatening condition.

A third person was treated for injuries, including trouble breathing.

Isobel Rowland, 73, who also lives opposite the building, which had been converted into flats, said: “I heard a bang and I thought there was a crash but then I looked out my window and I didn’t know what to do.

“The flames were so high, I was terrified, I was shaking, I was absolutely shaking.”

Mrs Rowland said “quite a few” people lived inside the building, including a mother and son.

Station commander Darren McTernan, from the London Fire Brigade, said: “Firefighters worked hard to bring this fire under control.

“We will continue to support local residents who have been displaced.”

Around 60 firefighters tackled the blaze after emergency services were called at around 4pm.

The roof of the building was destroyed after the explosion and the rest of the building, which included the ground floor, first floor and a loft conversion, was destroyed by the fire.

Two neighbouring properties were also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.