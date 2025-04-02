Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The disappearance of iconic high street brands has become a bittersweet part of our shopping history.

Once upon a time, town centres were bustling with familiar names like Woolworths, WH Smith, and BHS, each offering a unique shopping experience.

For many, these stores were more than just places to buy goods; they were part of the fabric of daily life. Whether it was grabbing a pick 'n' mix from Woolworths or renting a film from Blockbuster, these retailers shaped generations.

But over time, rising rents, changing consumer habits, and the rise of online shopping have all contributed to the decline of these beloved stores, changing the landscape of our high streets forever.

Following the news that WH Smith is set to exit our town centres for good, we asked which stores you miss the most.

Here’s what you had to say:

Irish brands

I was born into and grew up during the Troubles era in Northern Ireland. Throughout those years, few international or British brands invested in NI. We had M&S and BHS — those stayed through it all. C&A from Europe. The rest were local: Irish firms like Primark (long before fast fashion was hip), Dunnes, Easons, and Wellworths. And our own supermarkets — Stewarts and Crazy Prices. A lot of our unique brands and independents slowly disappeared after 1997 — the 'peace dividend'. Progress, I suppose, but all the same, I miss the familiarity of some of those brands.

Padraig Mahone

How does anyone buy clothes online?

100 per cent Debenhams. I bought all my clothes from their sale rail, which was always well stocked and, at that point, actually worth the money. Gutted when their shops finally closed, as their website has got to be the worst on the web. How anyone buys clothes online is beyond me.

G-S-T

Nostalgic

Woolworths, WITHOUT A DOUBT! It really did cover pretty much everything, didn’t it?! I was sorting through some cupboards the other week and found some (unused) party balloons and a pump, still in the packaging, all wrapped up in a Woolies carrier bag.

The nostalgia lives on!

Hayley

Nowhere for men to shop

Well, on my high street, there’s nowhere for men to shop at all — other than Asda. I mean... Asda. Hardly a clothing option. So all and any would be my answer.

Seamus O’Reilly

Missing Smiths already

WH Smith, probably... Woolies was good for pick 'n' mix... but a bit crap, really. We still have C&A in Spain, by the way.

Paul Giblin

Our town centre used to be great

As a kid/teen, our town centre used to be great. Woolies (Woolworths), WH Smith, Our Price, Dixons, and Fosters Menswear. Parents went into Beejam's for our frozen foods. All now gone. I can even add Wilko to the list now, which was a favourite of my parents.

Steve

Unclaimed voucher

Woolies — because I’ve still got a £20 gift card!

webweasel

No qualms with shopping changes

None, really. I've no qualms with the changes that have been made in shopping. And I’m glad to no longer see a lady putting all her Aldi shopping into a Harrods bag. I love the philosophy of Aldi and the charity shops — less wasteful and more efficient than the "more money than sense" crowd.

TheRedSquirrel

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

