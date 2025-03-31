Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

WH Smith’s exit from the UK high street marks the end of an era.

Once a staple of town centres, the news that its iconic storefronts will soon disappear has sparked nostalgia for the many retailers that have vanished over the years.

From Woolworths’ legendary pick ’n’ mix to the affordable fashion of C&A, high streets have changed dramatically due to shifting shopping habits, rising rents, and online competition.

Many will remember BHS, which once anchored high streets with its homeware and clothing, or the thrill of renting a film from Blockbuster on a Friday night. Electronics fans might miss Dixons, while music lovers still long for the days of browsing Our Price.

More recently, Debenhams and Topshop have also disappeared from town centres, leaving once-bustling shopping streets looking emptier.

With WH Smith soon to be replaced by TG Jones, we want to know: which lost high street stores do you miss the most?

Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and share the results in the coming days.

