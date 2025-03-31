As WH Smith leaves the high street, which lost chain do you miss most? Join The Independent Debate
With WH Smith set to disappear from the high street, we want to know which shops you miss the most — whether it’s Woolworths, BHS, C&A, Debenhams, Blockbuster, or another favourite...
WH Smith’s exit from the UK high street marks the end of an era.
Once a staple of town centres, the news that its iconic storefronts will soon disappear has sparked nostalgia for the many retailers that have vanished over the years.
From Woolworths’ legendary pick ’n’ mix to the affordable fashion of C&A, high streets have changed dramatically due to shifting shopping habits, rising rents, and online competition.
Many will remember BHS, which once anchored high streets with its homeware and clothing, or the thrill of renting a film from Blockbuster on a Friday night. Electronics fans might miss Dixons, while music lovers still long for the days of browsing Our Price.
More recently, Debenhams and Topshop have also disappeared from town centres, leaving once-bustling shopping streets looking emptier.
With WH Smith soon to be replaced by TG Jones, we want to know: which lost high street stores do you miss the most?
Share your thoughts in the comments – we’ll feature the most compelling responses and share the results in the coming days.
