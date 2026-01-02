How to get your hands on 99p pints this January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The festive season is officially over, and for many January is a month where the budget is a little tight.

As the temperature plummets and the warmth of spring still feels a long way off, a trip to the pub can be a cosy and comforting way to socialise and keep yourself going.

But if you aren’t choosing take part in Dry January, finding enough cash in the bank to go out and enjoy a few pints can feel tricky at this time of year.

Going out for pints doesn’t have to break the bank, as Wetherspoons has launched its January sale - with a pint of Worthington’s beer setting you back just 99p at 600 pubs around the country.

open image in gallery A number of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks are on offer at bargain prices ( Getty/iStock )

The sale runs from Friday 2 January until Thursday 15 January inclusive (and from Saturday 3 January, in Scottish pubs), giving you a good reason to get out in the cold and meet a few mates.

Pubs are also offering a 250ml glass of Coldwater Creek wine for £2.99, Johnnie Walker Black Label and Tanqueray gin for £1.99,

Those participating in Dry January are catered for too, with a range of low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks including Guinness 0.0, BrewDog Punk AF, Kopparberg Alcohol Free, and Gordon’s 0.0 pink gin for £1.69 each. Even better, there’s also Beck’s Blue and Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa for 99p each.

You’re also able to grab some bargain deals on food, with an 11″ Margherita pizza and a crunchy chicken burger served with chips or side salad each costing £4.99 with a soft drink, and £6.52 with an alcoholic drink.

open image in gallery The offers are available in 600 Wetherspoons pubs (PA) ( PA Wire )

The pub chain is also launching a number of brand new gourmet jacket potatoes, including a loaded spud and a Mexican spud.

Wetherspoon’s founder and chairman, Tim Martin, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to also have a sale in the pubs.

“The range of food and drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. We have included a large selection of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic drinks.

“I believe that the January sale will prove popular with customers. As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”

Prices at 200 other Wetherspoon pubs may vary.