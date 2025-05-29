Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has called on doctors to reject strike action, citing a recent poll indicating that nearly half of the British public opposes the proposed walkouts.

The British Medical Association (BMA) is currently balloting resident doctors in England, formerly known as junior doctors, regarding potential strike action that could extend for six months.

The Health Secretary has urged doctors to vote against the strikes. "We can’t afford to return to a continuous cycle of stand-offs, strikes, and cancellations," he said.

In a column for The Times, Mr. Streeting wrote: "Strikes should always be a last resort, and I don’t think they are in anyone’s interest today." He added: "I’m appealing to resident doctors to vote ‘No’ in the ballot, and instead continue the progress we’ve made, working together to rebuild our NHS."

This appeal follows a YouGov poll of 4,100 British adults, which revealed that 48 per cent of Britons oppose resident doctors striking, while 39 per cent support such action.

YouGov said this “marks a shift in opinion” of public support of striking junior doctors last summer, when the majority of Britons – 52 per cent – said they supported it.

It highlighted how Labour supporters were most supportive of strike action, with Conservatives expressing the strongest opposition.

open image in gallery Resident doctors are being balloted over the prospect of strike action ( PA Archive )

Resident doctors said their pay has declined by “23 per cent in real terms since 2008”.

If they choose to go on strike then walkouts could begin in July and could potentially last until January 2026.

The Government accepted salary recommendations from pay review bodies earlier this month, resulting in an average 5.4 per cent rise for resident doctors.

Writing for the newspaper, Mr Streeting stressed that “we can’t lose momentum”, adding: “There’s so much more to do. But my message to anyone working in the health service is this: Stick with us.

“The NHS was broken, but it’s not beaten. If we keep pulling together, we can turn it around.”

A leading patients’ organisation said it was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of strike action over the busy winter period in the NHS.

The Patients Association highlighted how previous strike action from doctors in training led to 1.3 million appointments, procedures and operations being postponed, with the true figure “likely to be much higher”.

open image in gallery Resident doctors went on strike last year in a dispute over pay ( PA Archive )

BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said in a statement: “Patients are all too aware how much the NHS relies on its resident doctors.

“With the announcement of yesterday’s ballot, many will understandably be concerned about how future strike action might affect them getting care but it’s important to stress that strike action is not inevitable and can be avoided.

“The Government has the power to honour its previous commitment to map out and restore doctors’ pay, avoiding strikes entirely.

“We’re confident that patients will recognise that the value of doctors has not diminished since 2008, but that working conditions and pay have.

“Wes Streeting must now step forward with a solution that allows us to stay with our patients, off the picket lines, and remain in this country rather than being driven to seek work abroad where doctors’ unique skills and expertise are more appropriately valued.

“As the population ages and care becomes more complex, we need to make sure we retain doctors in the UK.”

The ballot will close on July 7.