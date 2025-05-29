Health Secretary tells doctors to help ‘rebuild our NHS’ amid strike action ballot
A recent poll found 48 per cent of Britons oppose resident doctors striking, while 39 per cent support such action
Health Secretary Wes Streeting has called on doctors to reject strike action, citing a recent poll indicating that nearly half of the British public opposes the proposed walkouts.
The British Medical Association (BMA) is currently balloting resident doctors in England, formerly known as junior doctors, regarding potential strike action that could extend for six months.
The Health Secretary has urged doctors to vote against the strikes. "We can’t afford to return to a continuous cycle of stand-offs, strikes, and cancellations," he said.
In a column for The Times, Mr. Streeting wrote: "Strikes should always be a last resort, and I don’t think they are in anyone’s interest today." He added: "I’m appealing to resident doctors to vote ‘No’ in the ballot, and instead continue the progress we’ve made, working together to rebuild our NHS."
This appeal follows a YouGov poll of 4,100 British adults, which revealed that 48 per cent of Britons oppose resident doctors striking, while 39 per cent support such action.
YouGov said this “marks a shift in opinion” of public support of striking junior doctors last summer, when the majority of Britons – 52 per cent – said they supported it.
It highlighted how Labour supporters were most supportive of strike action, with Conservatives expressing the strongest opposition.
Resident doctors said their pay has declined by “23 per cent in real terms since 2008”.
If they choose to go on strike then walkouts could begin in July and could potentially last until January 2026.
The Government accepted salary recommendations from pay review bodies earlier this month, resulting in an average 5.4 per cent rise for resident doctors.
Writing for the newspaper, Mr Streeting stressed that “we can’t lose momentum”, adding: “There’s so much more to do. But my message to anyone working in the health service is this: Stick with us.
“The NHS was broken, but it’s not beaten. If we keep pulling together, we can turn it around.”
A leading patients’ organisation said it was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of strike action over the busy winter period in the NHS.
The Patients Association highlighted how previous strike action from doctors in training led to 1.3 million appointments, procedures and operations being postponed, with the true figure “likely to be much higher”.
BMA resident doctors committee co-chairs Dr Melissa Ryan and Dr Ross Nieuwoudt said in a statement: “Patients are all too aware how much the NHS relies on its resident doctors.
“With the announcement of yesterday’s ballot, many will understandably be concerned about how future strike action might affect them getting care but it’s important to stress that strike action is not inevitable and can be avoided.
“The Government has the power to honour its previous commitment to map out and restore doctors’ pay, avoiding strikes entirely.
“We’re confident that patients will recognise that the value of doctors has not diminished since 2008, but that working conditions and pay have.
“Wes Streeting must now step forward with a solution that allows us to stay with our patients, off the picket lines, and remain in this country rather than being driven to seek work abroad where doctors’ unique skills and expertise are more appropriately valued.
“As the population ages and care becomes more complex, we need to make sure we retain doctors in the UK.”
The ballot will close on July 7.
