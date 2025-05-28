Shift in public support for striking doctors – poll

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Almost half of of the British public oppose resident doctors going on strike, a new poll suggests.

Resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, in England are being balloted for strike action by the British Medical Association (BMA).

If they choose to strike then walk outs could last for six months.

A new poll of 4,100 British adults by YouGov found that 48% of Britons oppose resident doctors going on strike, while 39% support them taking action.

YouGov said this “marks a shift in opinion” of public support of striking junior doctors last summer, when the majority of Britons – 52% – said they supported it.

It highlighted how Labour supporters were most supportive of strike action, with Conservatives expressing the strongest opposition.

Resident doctors said their pay has declined by “23% in real terms since 2008”.

If they choose to go on strike then walk outs could begin in July and could potentially last until January 2026.

A leading patients’ organisation said it was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of strike action over the busy winter period in the NHS.

The Patients Association highlighted how previous strike action from doctors in training led to 1.3 million appointments, procedures and operations being postponed, with the true figure “likely to be much higher”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said on Tuesday: “I understand the anxiety and anger that resident doctors have felt and continue to feel about their part of the profession – over 14 years, they saw the NHS that they were working in slide into crisis.

“That’s why, within weeks of coming into office, I was determined to resolve the pay dispute and give resident doctors a substantial pay rise. That’s now being followed by another above-inflation average pay award of 5.4%.

“The result is that resident doctors have seen their pay increase by 28.9% compared to three years ago. The average starting salary of a full-time resident doctor is now around £38,800 – up nearly £9,500 since 2022/23.

“I want to work in partnership with resident doctors to deliver the change that the NHS is crying out for.”

The ballot will close on July 7.

The British Medical Association has been approached for comment.