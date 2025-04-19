Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britons enjoying the Easter bank Holiday weekend are in for a mix of sunshine and showers - with heavy rain on the way for parts of the country.

Easter Monday in particular is expected to see downpours, forecasters say, and flood alerts are still in place after previous weather warnings for rain.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain in the south west lifted on Saturday morning, though there are two other warnings in place until 3pm for Northern Ireland.

The Environment Agency has 13 flood warnings still in place in the Oxford and Reading areas as well as around Exeter and Plymouth.

open image in gallery Rain showers will sweep across the country on Easter Monday ( Met Office )

The weather across the country for the rest of the weekend is expected to be “changeable”, with warm sunshine as well as frequent showers, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures on Saturday are forecast to hit highs of 15C, although winds from the east will make it feel cooler.

Meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “[On Saturday] We’ve got continuing outbreaks of rain across many western districts - those will be heavy in places, particularly for Northern Ireland and North Western Scotland, they’ll be continuing right throughout much of today.

“It should be an improving picture though for Wales and southwest England into the afternoon, the rain will ease and it will turn drier allowing for a few brighter spells to develop.

“But the best of any sunnier breaks will be towards eastern Scotland and England.

“This rain will be lingering into the evening as well particularly in the Outer Hebrides, parts of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, easing a little bit more overnight for Northern Ireland.

“We do also see another system pushing into the far south east closer towards dawn on Easter Sunday.”

open image in gallery Flood alerts for parts of England following heavy rain on Friday ( Environment Agency )

Easter Sunday is expected to be drier for most of the country with temperatures climbing to 16C.

“But the sunshine is not going to last for all of us as we head into the last stage of this bank holiday weekend,” the forecaster continued.

“Low pressure will be returning so further spells of rain are possible. The showers will also become a bit more widespread particularly for England, Wales and Northern Ireland and there could be some heavy ones around on Monday.”

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings for rain are in place for parts of Northern Ireland until 3pm on Saturday ( Met Office )

open image in gallery Warnings for rain in south west England remained in place until 9am on Saturday ( Met Office )

The RAC has warned drivers travelling in the bank holiday getaway to be careful in the event of heavy downpours given the large numbers of cars expected on the roads.

Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson warned that many drivers may have their journeys disrupted as they set off for day trips and long weekends.

“It’s vital to plan ahead and be prepared for trips to take longer because of the wet weather and the expected getaway congestion,” she added.

The AA estimated that 19.1 million people in the UK would drive on Good Friday, with 18.5 million hitting the road on Saturday and 18.2 million on each of Easter Sunday and Monday.

Train passengers are also being warned over disruption as Network Rail prepares to begin its Easter engineering work. More than 300 projects are expected to cause a number of lines to be closed. The most significant impact will be at London Euston – which will have no services to or from Milton Keynes on Saturday and Easter Sunday, and a reduced timetable on Good Friday and Monday.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Saturday:

Saturday will start cloudy, wet and windy in the west with heavy rain and hill fog. The wind and rain slowly easing across all but western Scotland. Otherwise mainly dry with some warm hazy sunshine. Cooler along North Sea coasts.

Saturday night

Outbreaks of rain will affect northern and western Scotland and Northern Ireland overnight. Largely dry with clear spells and a patchy frost elsewhere. Showers may develop across southeast England later.

Sunday:

Rain will die out in the northwest during Easter Sunday. Elsewhere some warm spells of hazy sunshine, though a scattering of showers likely across southern England and south Wales.

Monday to Wednesday:

Sunshine and heavy showers affecting many areas on Easter Monday, though Scotland mostly fine. The mix of sunshine and showers continues during Tuesday and Wednesday. Feeling warm in sunshine though.