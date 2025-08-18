Man, 27, drowns while swimming in popular beauty spot
A 27-year-old man has died after disappearing beneath the water at a popular swimming beauty spot.
Warwickshire Police said Wojciech Berlan had drowned after swimming at Ensor’s Pool in Nuneaton on Sunday.
The force said emergency services attended the scene after receiving reports that a man had disappeared under the water at 12.24pm.
He had gone underneath while swimming and not resurfaced for over five minutes. He was recovered from the water and was later confirmed dead at 1.30pm.
Police said his next of kin had been informed and that police are investigating the incident on behalf of the coroner.
Warwickshire Police said in a statement: “We are sad to report that 27-year-old Wojciech Berlan from Redditch has died after drowning at Ensor’s Pool in Nuneaton.
“His next of kin have now been informed.Emergency services responded to a report at 12.24pm on 17 August that a man had disappeared beneath the water while swimming and not resurfaced for over five minutes.
“After being recovered from the water, Wojciech was confirmed deceased at 1.30pm.
“Our thoughts are with Wojciech’s family at this time. Police are continuing to investigate on behalf of the coroner.”
Anyone who was present when the incident took place should contact the police online or on 101 citing incident 174 of 17 August.
