Warning issued to parents over giving young children slushie drinks

Parents have been warned to avoid giving children under the age of seven slushie drinks which contain glycerol.

While the iced drinks may be popular as temperatures increase, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said they may have adverse effects on young children in its latest warning for parents, carers and business vendors.

Consumed at high levels, glycerol can cause very low blood sugar levels and unconsciousness. The FSA endorsed new advice on Wednesday urging parents to manage glycerol intake in young children over the longer term.

FSA chair Professor Susan Jebb warned that in warm weather, children may be more likely to consume the slushie drinks containing glycerol and warned parents and carers to remain aware of the risk.

She said: “As a precaution, the FSA is recommending that children under seven do not consume slush ice drinks containing glycerol. With our counterparts in Scotland, we will be talking to parent groups and charities to provide updated guidance that is useful and applicable across the UK.

“We expect industry to share data on the quantity of glycerol in their products to inform our future work. Meanwhile, there are immediate actions they can take that can help protect children and reduce the risk from these products. For example, retailers should limit cup sizes and should not offer free refill promotions to children under 10.”

The drinks can contain glycerol as a sugar substitute to prevent them from freezing solid. Businesses are advised to only add glycerol at the minimum quantity technically necessary to achieve the slush effect. Glycerol is found in higher qualities in these beverages than in other foods.

The FSA’s latest risk assessment incorporated information from recent glycerol intoxication incidents, assessing the impact of one serving of a slush ice drink (350ml with 50,000 mg/l glycerol) on children with a lower-than-average bodyweight for their age.

It said the up-to-date assessment takes a more precautionary approach than the initial one, conducted in 2023, which was based on average bodyweight. As children’s weights vary, bodyweight has been converted alongside age to provide more practical advice to parents and children.

The watchdog’s updated advice applies to ready-to-drink slush drinks with glycerol in pouches, as well as home kits containing glycerol slush concentrates. Information should be available on the label, it said.