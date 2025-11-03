Community ‘in shock’ after nine-month-old baby killed in dog attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A community has been left “in shock” after a nine-month-old baby was killed by a dog in Wales.

Gwent Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were called to an address in Crossway, Rogiet, at 6pm on Sunday following a report of a dog attack.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was seized and removed from the property.

Peter Strong, Monmouthshire county councillor for the Rogiet ward, described the incident as “unbelievably awful”.

“I think the community is very much in mourning, there’s a profound sense of shock,” he said.

open image in gallery The child was pronounced dead at the scene ( PA )

“(People are) really stunned, I think. Clearly, our thoughts are with the family, to lose a baby in these circumstances, a thing of deep joy and love, to have that taken away from you… It’s unbelievably awful.

“I’d like to appeal to the community to remain calm and give the police a chance to do their work and to give the family the chance to grieve in peace.”

Katherine Close, trustee of the Rogiet Community Junction cafe, said: “The community is in shock, you never expect it.

“It’s not often that we see a lot of emergency vehicles around, so when it does happen, you know something serious has happened.

“We’re just waiting to hear… And then it’s picking up from there, supporting family, supporting neighbours, supporting our community.

“We’ve had a lot of mums and babies come through the cafe over the years… It’s just heartbreaking.”