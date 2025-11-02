Nine-month-old baby dies after dog attack in Wales

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A nine-month-old baby has died after a dog attack in Wales.

Gwent Police and paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the property on Crossway in Rogiet, Monmouthshire, at about 6pm on Sunday.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene, and the dog was seized and removed from the property.

Chief Superintendent John Davies said: “We understand that there will be concerns around this incident, but officers are on scene and will be making further enquiries as the investigation progresses.

“If you have concerns or information then please do stop and talk with us.”

The Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called today at 6.02pm to reports of a medical emergency in Rogiet, Caldicot.

“We sent one Cymru high acuity response unit, an advanced paramedic practitioner, a duty operations manager and one emergency ambulance. Crews were supported by our hazardous area response team.”