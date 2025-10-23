Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A detectorist has said he was left with “goosebumps” after he uncovered what could be Wales’ largest haul of treasure.

David Moss, 36, was out in a “virtually untouched” area of north Wales with his metal detector when he came across the two clay pots containing around 15,000 Roman coins.

Terrified of them being stolen from him, he slept in his car with the coins for three days before handing them over to experts at the National Museum of Cardiff.

The haul, which reportedly weighs more than 60kg and is still being studied by experts, could be the largest collection of treasure ever uncovered in Wales.

“A rainbow appeared minutes before the signal was found," he told the BBC. “I couldn’t believe it.”

open image in gallery It is believed the haul could be the largest ever uncovered in Wales ( MineLab )

After around six-and-a-half hours excavating the hoard, Mr Moss and his friend Ian Nicholson had unearthed two pots containing the stash that is believed to date back thousands of years.

“It truly felt like a sign,” he said. “Persistence paid off and what we uncovered was beyond anything I ever dreamed.”

He took them back to his home in Cheshire, sleeping with them in the car because he “didn’t want to let them out of my sight”.

Chairman of the South Wales and Monmouthshire Numismatic Society Anthony Halse told the BBC he believed the find could be the biggest ever uncovered in Wales.

open image in gallery The treasure has been taken to experts to be valued and dated ( MineLab )

He explained how experts at the museum will date the coins: "They'll clean them and then since it's such a large hoard they will apply to the British Museum to see if they can keep them.

"Then they'll go to the board and make the finder an offer. He'll get half the money and the landowner will get the other half."

A number of significant historical finds have been made in Wales over recent years. In 2008, around 6,000 coins were found buried in a field in the Vale of Glamorgan, and more recently, two detectorists were jailed after they failed to declare a haul of Viking treasure worth millions.

Laws dictate that when you find buried treasure you must declare it to the coroner within 14 days and hand it over to the state. It is then valued, bought by a museum, and the proceeds shared between the finder and the owner of the land.