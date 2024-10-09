Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Police say there is a “significant possibility” that missing mother Victoria Taylor entered a river before her disappearance late last month.

Ms Taylor, 34, went missing from Malton home in North Yorkshire on Monday 30 September.

Police have now revealed that some of her personal possessions were found near the River Derwent.

Police recovered CCTV footage showing Ms Taylor leaving her home at 9am, and purchasing several items at a BP garage in Norton at 11.35am. She was seen at Malton Bus Station shortly afterwards.

Victoria Taylor was spotted on CCTV at Malton Bus Station ( North Yorkshire Police )

Chief Superintendent Fiona Willey said: “Victoria is seen to be carrying a bag which we believe contains the items from the BP garage.

“Additional witness evidence supports the fact that Victoria did not enter the station and we have no reason to believe that she used public transport at that time.”

But new CCTV footage recovered in the last 24 hours shows Victoria walking towards the playground on Riverside Walk at around 12.30pm. Multiple items belonging to Victoria were recovered from the park.

Taylor was spotted inside BP garage, where she is believed to have bought a number of items ( North Yorkshire Police )

She added: “Based on the discovery of Victoria’s belongings so close to the water’s edge, we must accept the significant possibility that Victoria has entered the River Derwent.”

Specialist search terms are using sonar equipment and drones to search both above surface and below water for Ms Taylor, police said.

Chf Supt Willey added that there had been some “misinformation and speculation” about the search, which she said is “not helpful and is causing unnecessary anguish to Victoria’s family at this incredibly difficult time”.

Specialist police officers are searching for Ms Taylor above surface and underwater ( North Yorkshire Police )

The disappearance was causing an “unimaginable level of distress” for Ms Taylor’s family, she said.

Chf Supt Willey added: “We have put specialist officers in place to link in directly with the family to support them and keep them updated with our strategy and any developments.

“The family are supportive of the police response, and we are working together in our efforts to find Victoria.

“Over the coming days we will continue with our searches to find Victoria and ensure that we are doing all we can to support her family.

“Understandably, the disappearance of Victoria has shocked the local community and the family take comfort in the overwhelming amount of support from people both locally and further afield.”