Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

A woman mysteriously vanished while riding her horse. Now sheriffs fear she was blown into a river

Authorities are currently searching a lake near Helena, Montana after finding Meghan Rouns’ horse and phone

Michelle Del Rey
Tuesday 08 October 2024 16:04
Comments
Meghan Rouns, 27, went missing near Helena, Montana on Friday. So far, officials have only found her phone and horse
Meghan Rouns, 27, went missing near Helena, Montana on Friday. So far, officials have only found her phone and horse (Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Head shot of Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A 27 year-old woman has mysteriously vanished while riding her horse, with search teams finding only the animal, her hat and phone.

Meghan Rouns has not been seen for five days after she disappeared along the McMaster Hills trail about 15 miles from Downtown Helena on Friday.

Now, officials with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office believe she may have been blown off the horse and into a river by a freak gust of wind.

A search and rescue volunteer setting up a sonar machine. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is working to find Meghan Rouns, who disappeared while riding her horse on Friday near Helena, Montana
A search and rescue volunteer setting up a sonar machine. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is working to find Meghan Rouns, who disappeared while riding her horse on Friday near Helena, Montana (Provided by Jake Martenis)

Rouns was meant to return from her ride around 6pm on the day she set off but never did. Her father reported her missing two hours later. A search began at 9pm that evening and lasted until 4am on Saturday.

She is known to go on horse rides along the trail and is part of a riding group. On the day she went missing, Rouns drove her car to the trail site, attached with her horse’s trailer, parked and set off as she had done many times in the past.

The next day, a civilian found the woman’s horse which looked like it had been in the Missouri River. A GPS tracker found on the animal confirmed that suspicion, even though the horse did not like being in water, Sheriff Leo C Dutton told The Independent. Officials also located Rouns’ phone and hat, which was found upstream.

Volunteers searching for Meghan Rouns who disappeared while riding her horse near Helena, Montana on Friday
Volunteers searching for Meghan Rouns who disappeared while riding her horse near Helena, Montana on Friday (Provided by Jake Martenis)

Authorities are now focusing their search efforts on Houser Lake, a 3,200 acre reservoir connected to the river and trail. Hikers continue to scour the area for clues while helicopters, drones and cadaver dogs have been used to try and find Rouns. There is no indication of foul play.

Dutton believes strong winds on Friday may have knocked the rider off her horse as she rode alongside the river, causing her to fall in. Rouns did not know how to swim.

“It's something that is extraordinary that happened to her that caused us to be in this search for her,” Dutton said.

On Tuesday, divers plan to continue searching the area using site scanning sonar and volunteers are set to search the terrain.

“We're not ruling anything out,” Dutton continued. “We just have to go with what we believe is the highest degree of probability and focus there now. If that yields zero results, we’ll widen our search.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in