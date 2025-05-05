Watch VE Day in full: Red Arrows fly over London to mark 80th anniversary
Watch as thousands gathered in central London on Monday, 5 May, to witness the Red Arrows soar above the capital, commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day.
VE Day, observed annually on 8 May, marks the end of the Second World War in Europe in 1945, following Germany's surrender on 7 May. The day remains a powerful symbol of peace and Allied unity.
Formed in 1964, the Red Arrows—officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team—are renowned for their precision flying and patriotic displays.
King Charles III, accompanied by senior royals and veterans, is leading national events to honour the milestone anniversary.
The royal family is hoping to put on a united front without distractions for VE Day celebrations on Monday, after a bombshell interview in which the Duke of Sussex claimed his father refuses to speak to him.
In a warning which appears directed towards the estranged royal, Buckingham Palace officials hope that “nothing will detract or distract from celebrating with full cheer and proud hearts that precious victory and those brave souls, on this most special and poignant of anniversaries”, the Times reported.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments