VE Day 2025 latest: King Charles and royal family to show ‘united front’ for 80th anniversary celebration
King Charles hopes the day will overshadow a turbulent weekend after a row between Prince Harry and Buckingham Palace reignited
King Charles will be joined by senior royals and veterans as he leads the nation in events to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.
Thousands are expected to line the streets of central London to watch a grand military procession and a Red Arrows flypast commemorating the victory of Britain and its allies over Nazi Germany on 8 May 1945.
Sir Winston Churchill’s victory speech will be read out by actor Timothy Spall to open proceedings, with street parties also being held across the UK on bank holiday Monday.
Ukrainian troops who are currently training with the UK military as part of Operation Interflex will join British forces for the military procession, a mark of solidarity amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The royals are hoping to present a united front after a turbulent weekend in which a war of words between Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry reignited, after the latter said his father refuses to speak to him.
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said it will be a “moment of national unity”, describing it as a “chance to applaud the lion-hearted generation that defeated Nazi evil”.
The night the late Queen did the hokey cokey secretly among VE Day crowds
Amid the jubilant throngs celebrating VE Day outside Buckingham Palace, a teenage Princess Elizabeth, just 19, danced unnoticed after slipping into the crowds on May 8, 1945 with her sister Princess Margaret.
The princesses joined in the revelry, dancing the hokey cokey and the Lambeth Walk, and even participating in chants of "We want the King" at the Palace railings.
Their evening's adventure extended beyond the Palace gates, walking for miles and even dancing the conga through the Ritz hotel in Piccadilly.
The Queen, speaking in 1985, recalled: “My sister and I realised we couldn’t see what the crowds were enjoying… so we asked my parents if we could got out and see for ourselves…”
The Queen said: “After crossing Green Park we stood outside and shouted ‘We want the King’, and were successful in seeing my parents on the balcony, having cheated slightly because we sent a message into the house to say we were waiting outside.
“I think it was one of the most memorable nights of my life.”
Terrified of being recognised on the streets, she “pulled my uniform cap well down over my eyes” but was told off by a Grenadier officer who was part of their group.
Five key moments from the Prince Harry interview which King Charles hopes will be overshadowed by VE Day
King Charles is hoping that the bombshell Prince Harry BBC interview will be forgotten about as the UK turns its attention towards VE Day celebrations in central London.
Prince Harry on Friday claimed the King will not speak to him and he does not know "how much longer my father has", adding that the court battle over his security “is a family dispute".
When asked if Charles had been approached to use his influence in Harry's legal problems, the duke appeared to imply the King was a hindrance, a comment likely to deepen the rift with his father and his brother, Prince William.
The candid interview with BBC News in California came on Friday after losing an appeal over the levels of security he and his family are entitled to while in the UK.
Here The Independent breaks down the key moments from the interview.
What will the weather be like during the London procession?
There is a chance of some rain during the military procession and subsequent flypast.
The Met Office says there is a 50 per cent chance of rain in London at 12pm, dropping to 10 per cent by 2pm - which is shortly after the flypast is scheduled.
Temperatures will be cool at around 12 degrees celsius.
Royal Family to appear for first landmark VE Day without Queen Elizabeth
The King, Queen, Sir Keir Starmer and Second World War veterans will be on a platform on the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace.
Members of the Royal Family are later expected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the RAF flypast.
Large crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace in 1945 to catch a glimpse of King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, and Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret.
The young Princess Elizabeth sneaked out into the streets to join the celebrating crowds and later spoke of being swept up in a “tide of happiness and relief”.
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022, this year will be the first landmark VE Day commemoration without any of the royals who stood on the balcony that day.
King Charles hopes to move past Prince Harry interview for VE Day commemorations, says report
The royal family is hoping to put on a united front without distractions for the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Monday, after a bombshell interview in which Prince Harry claimed his father refuses to speak to him.
ous bank holiday weekend for the royals will end with a grand parade and a flypast as they are joined by veterans and large crowds to commemorate the victory of the UK and its allies in World War 2.
The interview by the Duke of Sussex, which came out after he lost a court ruling related to security arrangements in the UK on Friday, sparked fury from royal circles after he said he doesn’t “know how much longer” King Charles has left to live.
But in a warning which appears directed towards the estranged royal, Buckingham Palace officials hope that “nothing will detract or distract from celebrating with full cheer and proud hearts that precious victory and those brave souls, on this most special and poignant of anniversaries”, the Times reported.
Read the full report:
King Charles hopes to move past Prince Harry row for VE Day celebrations, says report
How will the RAF flypast play out?
Six waves of warplanes will roar over central London tomorrow early afternoon, watched on by the royal family in their iconic balcony spot.
The fly past will gather in the area of East Anglia and Essex before flying over London and Buckingham Palace. It will then disperse to the West and North West of London over Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
A Lancaster plane, a WW2-era heavy bomber from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight leading the group, according to the Mirror.
The next wave will see a Voyager and A400M Atlas, the third will be a C-17 Globemaster, before the fourth wave features two P8 Poseidon MRA1 and two Typhoon FGR4.
The fifth will see a Rivet Joint and two F-35B Lightning fly over Buckingham Palace, before nine Hawk of The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team ‘The Red Arrows’ will fly along with a four Typhoon FGR4, concluding the flypast in a cloud of red, white and blue.
Which royals will be seen on the balcony?
At the end of a bank holiday weekend which saw the tumultuous relationship between Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry take another twist, the royals are hoping to put on a united front on Monday.
The King and Queen will both be seen on the balcony to watch the procession march down the Mall before a Red Arrow flypast overhead.
They will be joined by the usual contingent of senior royals, typically including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence.
Many will hope to see Kate and William’s three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but there has been no confirmation of whether they will join on the balcony.
As usual, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew - who stepped back from royal duties in 2019 due to his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - will not be in attendance.
