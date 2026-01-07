Multiple US military planes land in UK days after Trump’s raid on Venezuela

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US military jets have gathered at RAF bases in Britain, the latest development in week of global uncertainty sparked by Donald Trump’s interventions in Venezuela and Greenland.

More than a dozen C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft and two AC-130J Ghostrider gunships have landed in the England since Saturday, according to plane spotters and multiple reports citing flight tracking data.

The aircraft arrived in three RAF bases in Suffolk and Gloucestershire, which are jointly operated by the US and the UK, The Times reports.

Defence website The War Zone reported that 10 Globemaster flights departed the US for Europe on 3 January, some of which landed at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

open image in gallery A C-17 Globemaster after landing in RAF Fairford over the weekend ( Tom Wren/SWNS )

At least two Ghostriders landed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk on Sunday. Further aircraft are reported to have also landed at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

American aviators were seen training in Ospreys at Fairford on Tuesday in footage shared on social media, The Times added.

The UK Ministry of Defence has refused to comment on “operational activity”.

The arrival of US planes in the UK comes as the American military pursues a sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker, the Marinera, in the Atlantic.

open image in gallery Two US Ghostrider gunships are also believed to be in the UK (file picture) ( US Air Force )

The vessel registered as Russian after evading US capture in the Caribbean Sea and is now passing near UK shores.

The US, UK, France, and Ireland have all flown surveillance aircraft to monitor the Marinera, formerly called the Bella 1 before its re-registration, which is currently sailing between Scotland and Iceland.

Russia has sent a navy escort to join the tanker, amid reports that the US could move to seize it.

Two US officials told CBS News on Tuesday that American forces plan to intercept the ship, adding that they would rather seize the vessel than sink it.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has issued several threats to countries around the world after seizing Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro ( Getty )

The pursuit comes just days after US forces seized former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro in a stunning raid on Saturday night.

Trump has since issued threats to countries and territories worldwide, and renewed his ambitions to seize Greenland.

The White House said the “military is always an option” to achieve President Trump’s goal of taking over the territory, which he wants due to its strategic Arctic location and mineral resources.

The aggressive turn in US foreign policy in recent days has attracted widespread condemnation.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer joined Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain in stressing that “Greenland belongs to its people” in statement on Tuesday.

“It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” they said in response to the Trump administrations recent comments.

The UK’s deputy prime minister David Lammy will hold talks with US vice president JD Vance on Thursday, amid the growing tensions between the Trump administration and Europe.