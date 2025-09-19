94% of Ulez fines owed are from persistent offenders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New data from Transport for London (TfL) shows that almost all those flouting ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) fines are persistent offenders.

TfL is promising to crack down on those who are consistently evading penalty charge notices issued for Ulez violations.

It said that a small minority is responsible for the majority of outstanding charges, with 94 per cent of fines owed by drivers with more than four outstanding notices.

Drivers in Ulez zones are required to pay £12.50 per day if their vehicle does not meet the minimum emissions standards.

If the charge goes unpaid, a £180 penalty charge notice is issued. This is halved if drivers pay it within 14 days.

In August 2023, the zone was expanded to encompass the entirety of Greater London - meaning many older diesel cars could no longer be freely driven in London.

Drivers who haven’t paid their charges have racked up to £17,000 this year, but TfL said it has recovered more than £16.5 million of debt through enforcement in the first half of 2025.

More than 530 vehicles were seized in that period, and £285,000 was raised by selling more than 350 vehicles at auction.

One driver had their car seized and sold at auction after ignoring 130 letters and 14 visits by enforcement officers.

TfL said it will use county courts to escalate some action to deliver stronger enforcement. It said in some of the most extreme cases, this could include action that leads to bankruptcy.

It added that an “intelligence-led approach" is fuelling this, with the Department for Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency now sharing data with TfL.

Alex Williams, TfL’s chief customer and strategy officer, said: “We know that we need bold solutions to tackle the public health crisis and poor air quality in London and ULEZ does just that.

“With 97 per cent of vehicles seen driving in London now ULEZ compliant, only a very small minority of vehicles now don’t meet the standards. Most drivers who have vehicles that are liable for the charge are responsible and pay it. It is only a small group of persistent evaders who fail to do so.

“We want to make it clear that if you receive a penalty charge for driving in the zone, you should not ignore it.

“Your penalty will progress to enforcement agents to recover what you owe, and there is a risk that your vehicle and other items of property will be removed.

“If you’re ignoring it because you are facing financial difficulties, please instead engage with our staff, who can consider your individual circumstances and work with you.”