Eight arrested over conspiracy to destroy London’s Ulez cameras

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eight people have been arrested by the Metropolitan Police in connection with an alleged conspiracy to destroy Ulez cameras.

The arrests, which include six men and two women, followed a co-ordinated operation by the force. All eight individuals are suspected of conspiracy to commit criminal damage. One of the men is also alleged to have been involved in threatening and harassing a team sent to repair a damaged camera.

The Met made the arrests at addresses in London, Windsor and on the Isle of Sheppey in the early hours of Wednesday.

The London arrests took place in Uxbridge, Ickenham, Northwood, Sutton and Eltham.

Those arrested remain in custody.

Searches are ongoing at the addresses but officers say they have already recovered items related to the alleged offending.

Superintendent Paul Thomas, of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “There is a big difference between lawful protest and plotting to destroy or seriously damage property.

“Some may think of this sort of behaviour as a victimless crime, but when cameras are damaged or destroyed it creates dangerous hazards, risking collisions on the road in addition to disruption for motorists and residents.

“We take these offences very seriously and officers will continue working closely with Transport for London and other partners to identify and build a case against those responsible.

“Today’s arrests are a significant development in what has been a long and complex investigation that is not yet over.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about plans to target Ulez cameras to come forward.”