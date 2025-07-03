Yellow weather warning for rain issued by Met Office into cooler weekend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across parts of Scotland moving into the weekend.

The forecaster has put the warning in place from 6am on Friday to 3pm on Saturday, as the heatwave finally subsides.

It covers the Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde regions.

The Met Office said persistent and heavy rain is expected to develop on Friday and overnight, before slowly easing up on Saturday.

Most areas could see 40 to 60mm of rain build up, with some mountain areas reaching over 100mm, the forecaster added.

open image in gallery Rain is expected across part of Scotland ( Met Office )

“Rain will be accompanied by windy conditions, especially Friday daytime when gusts will reach 40 to 50mph around coasts and hills,” it added.

The forecaster warned driving conditions will be affected by spray and flooding, with journey times taking longer and potential disruptions to power and other services. Bus and train services may also be delayed.

“Preparing a flood kit could save you from loss or damage due to flooding to your home or business,” the forecaster added.

Residents should prepare not to travel by road during potentially dangerous road conditions, it said.

It comes after Scotland battled with intense wildfires across its Highlands for four days in a row as the UK and continental Europe experienced severe heatwaves.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) warned that the fires were “a danger to human life” as stretched firefighters could not respond to other emergencies.

open image in gallery The rain warning comes after Scotland battled with intense wildfires across its Highlands for four days ( SGA Media )

The UK saw the hottest day of the year on Tuesday with temperatures exceeding 34C.

The Met Office confirmed that 34.7C was recorded at St James’s Park in central London on Tuesday afternoon, beating the 34.4C recorded in Writtle, Essex, earlier in the day.

The hot weather marks the second heatwave for parts of the UK within the last month, with scientists warning the searing temperatures earlier in June were made 100 times more likely because of human-caused climate change.

Provisional Met Office figures, released on Tuesday, show England had its warmest June on record last month, while the UK experienced its second warmest since the series began in 1884 – only surpassed by June 2023.

However, cooler weather is forecast for the rest of the week, the Met Office said.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was in place on Wednesday for north-east England and parts of Scotland.

Thursday is expected to see a split in the weather, with cool sunshine and frequent blustery showers across the North and mostly dry with warm spells of sunshine in the South.

There will be brisk winds and rain in the North on Friday, and it will be dry and sunny in the South.