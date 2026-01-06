UK weather live: London hit by wintry showers before Storm Goretti snow warnings strike
The Met Office warned it is not safe to drive and told people only to make essential journeys
Briton is bracing for yet more snow and ice this week as temperatures have plunged across the country, causing school closures and travel delays.
The Met Office has already issued fresh weather warnings as Storm Goretti is set to bring heavy snow to the UK later in the week.
Storm Goretti, named by French meteorological service Meteo-France, is the first storm of the year and is likely to bring difficult travel conditions to Britain, though France will see the most severe impact.
The UK’s forecaster has issued a new yellow weather warning for snow across Wales, the South East and west of England, and the Midlands on Thursday from 6pm until midday on Friday.
It comes as two amber snow warnings remain in place on Tuesday across Scotland until 7pm, and two yellow weather warnings remain for ice across Scotland and Northern Ireland until midnight. The Met Office warned it is not safe to drive and told people only to make essential journeys.
