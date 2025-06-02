Why the US trade deal could come with a long-term health cost for the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British farmers and food safety campaigners have been sounding the alarm over the recent deal struck between the UK and US. The agreement offers unprecedented access to US agricultural exports such as beef and ethanol into the UK market.

While some hailed this as a breakthrough after previous talks stagnated under Joe Biden’s administration, critics argue it could undercut domestic producers, introduce lower standards for food and even compromise public health. With the cost of living remaining high, cheaper US imports may look appealing to British consumers. But many fear the products may come at a longer-term cost.

The UK government has insisted it will not compromise on standards. Hormone-treated beef and chlorine-washed chicken remain banned. But critics are sceptical. At the White House, US trade officials suggested food rules should be based on science, hinting at renewed pressure to permit products currently excluded by UK law.

But public opinion in the UK strongly supports high food standards. Surveys show most UK consumers reject hormone-fed beef and chlorinated chicken, valuing animal welfare and food safety. Given this, any shift toward US-style practices could trigger a backlash.

The deal’s language – promising to “enhance agricultural market access” – raises concerns that this may be only the first step. Food safety advocates fear a slow erosion of standards under commercial pressure.

open image in gallery Hormone-treated beef and chlorine-washed chicken remain banned under the UK-US trade deal. ( Getty Images )

Under the terms of the deal, the UK will allow in 13,000 tonnes of US beef tariff-free — a huge change from the 1,000-tonne cap (with a 20% tariff) previously in place. In exchange, the US will grant a matching quota for UK beef.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) welcomed improved US market access. But domestically, many farmers feel exposed.

They worry that cheap US beef, even if hormone-free, will undercut UK cattle raised under stricter welfare and environmental rules. Feedlot beef from the American Midwest is typically cheaper, prompting fears of price pressure.

The NFU says this could be a “disaster” for British farming. Supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury’s say they will continue sourcing 100% British beef, but farmers fear US meat could enter the wholesale and catering sectors.

There’s also concern about ethanol – a biofuel typically sourced from crops such as corn or wheat and used primarily as a petrol additive to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The UK has eliminated a 19% tariff and opened a quota of 1.4 billion litres of US corn ethanol.

open image in gallery The National Farmers Unions say cheaper US food entering the UK market could be a “disaster” for British farming. ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

But this threatens domestic bioethanol plants, which purchase millions of tonnes of British wheat each year for ethanol production. It plays a crucial role in supporting UK arable farming and rural economies.

The NFU has warned that this could destabilise farm incomes, reduce local feed supplies and endanger the production of CO², which is used widely in food packaging, refrigeration and the carbonation of drinks across the UK industry. The NFU said the deal overlooked the complex role these plants play in the UK’s food system.

But cheaper imports could ease grocery bills in the UK, a welcome prospect given food price inflation peaked at more than 19% in 2023. Cheaper beef might help households increase their protein intake. For lower-income families, for example, small savings on staples could really improve nutrition.

However, not all cheap calories are healthy. Britons are already encouraged to eat less red meat on health grounds. Increased access to cheaper beef could nudge intakes beyond recommended levels.

Restaurateur Henry Dimbleby, the UK government’s former food strategy lead, has argued that undermining domestic standards for short-term savings risks health and environmental setbacks.

Not just any commodity

Food safety is another issue. While the government says all imports will meet UK standards, future trade negotiations could challenge that. Country-of-origin labelling and enforcement will be essential for consumer confidence.

open image in gallery Critics worry about worsening rates of obesity and diabetes if heavily processed products become cheaper ( Getty Images )

There’s also the risk of more ultra-processed food entering the UK. The deal may increase imports of US cereals, drinks and snack foods. While not inherently unsafe, many health advocates worry about worsening rates of obesity and diabetes if heavily processed products become cheaper and more common in the UK.

Trade can bring benefits — but food isn’t just another commodity. It intersects with health, environment and rural life. The NFU warns that Britain’s high standards shouldn’t be quietly traded away under pressure from US agribusiness.

The UK government claims it has preserved food protections while expanding trade. What will be key is whether consumers see real savings, as well as whether supermarkets stick to British meat. If not, it remains to be seen whether UK farmers can compete or if they will be squeezed out.

Crucially, UK regulators must hold the line if the US pushes harder. A prosperous deal should not just mean more trade — but safer, healthier and fairer food for all.

Manoj Dora is a Professor in Sustainable Production and Consumption at Anglia Ruskin University.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.