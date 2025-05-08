Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Government makes assurance on hormone-treated beef as UK-US deal opens up trade

Fears were also raised over chlorinated chicken

Emily Beament
Thursday 08 May 2025 12:44 EDT
The agreement on beef provides a tariff-free quota for 13,000 tonnes of US exports, but the Government said there would be no drop in food standards as a result of the deal
The agreement on beef provides a tariff-free quota for 13,000 tonnes of US exports, but the Government said there would be no drop in food standards as a result of the deal

A new trade deal between the UK and US will grant tariff-free access for US beef exports, but the government insists UK food standards will not be compromised.

The agreement, announced Thursday by Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump, focuses heavily on agriculture. It reduces tariffs on US goods, including beef and ethanol, while also benefiting British car and steel industries.

As the deal was announced, Government sources insisted imports of hormone-treated beef or chlorinated chicken, previously described as red lines for the UK in any agreement, would remain illegal.

The agreement on beef provides a tariff-free quota for 13,000 tonnes of US exports, but the Government said there would be no drop in food standards as a result of the deal.

The trade agreement was confirmed in a call between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump (Evan Vucci/AP)
The trade agreement was confirmed in a call between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump

It also includes access for British beef exports to the US.

Farming leaders welcomed the Government’s efforts on maintaining high standards and securing reciprocal access for beef, but raised concerns about the inclusion of bioethanol, a fuel made from crops, in the deal.

National Farmers’ Union president Tom Bradshaw said: “We find ourselves in this position as a direct result of tariffs introduced by the US administration in April. This is not something anybody wanted.

“Since then, we have worked tirelessly on behalf of British agriculture, engaging closely with the UK Government to ensure our farmers receive a fair and balanced outcome within this deal and that the public is not exposed to lower-standard produce.

PA infographic showing proportion of UK imports & exports in 2024 with the US
PA infographic showing proportion of UK imports & exports in 2024 with the US

“We appreciate the Government’s efforts in listening to our concerns, particularly around maintaining high standards, protecting sensitive agricultural sectors and securing reciprocal access for beef.”

And he said: “For several years, we’ve campaigned with the UK’s agricultural attaches in Washington for market access for British beef, a product globally respected for its quality and strong environmental credentials.

“These efforts have contributed to enabling the UK Government to secure ring-fenced access for British beef exports to the US.”

But he warned that the inclusion of a “significant volume” of bioethanol in the deal raised concerns for British arable farmers, and added that agriculture could not continue to shoulder the “heavy burden” of the removal of tariffs for other industries in the economy.

