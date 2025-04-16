UK inflation falls by more than expected to 2.6%

NewsUKHome NewsUK inflation falls by more than expected to 2.6%Athena StavrouWednesday 16 April 2025 02:13 EDTCommentsThe rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 2.6% in March from 2.8% inFebruary, the Office for National Statistics said.This is a breaking news story, more to follow...More aboutInflationJoin our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
