Inflation falls to 2.8% in boost for Rachel Reeves ahead of spring statement

The chancellor is set to deliver her spring statement later on Wednesday

Jabed Ahmed
Wednesday 26 March 2025 03:07 EDT
The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 2.8% in February from 3% in January, the Office for National Statistics said.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...

