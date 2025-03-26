Budget 2025 latest: Inflation drop brings boost for Rachel Reeves ahead of Spring Statement
The Chancellor of the Exchequer is under pressure to deliver in her spring statement
Inflation has dropped to 2.8 per cent in February from 3 per cent in January, the Office for National Statistics has said.
The sign of easing inflation will come as good news to chancellor Rachel Reeves, who is set to deliver her spring statement.
The latest drop was bigger than expected, as analysts originally forecast that the CPI inflation would come in at 2.9 per cent.
The chancellor is expected to announce a number of spending cuts across government departments, including further cuts to benefits, while a £2.2 billion defence boost has been mooted.
Ms Reeves is expected to tell the Commons that the UK must “move quickly in a changing world” to up its defence commitment, as she delivers an update on her plans for the economy on Wednesday.
According to The Times, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) rejected the government’s claim that £5 billion would be saved from planned welfare reforms.
The watchdog reportedly told ministers it would only save £3.4 billion - leaving a £1.6 billion gap.
The Independent has contacted the Treasury for a comment.
Shadow chancellor says 'inflation remains higher than when Labour took office'
Mel Stride MP, Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, said:“Inflation remains higher than when Labour took office, and the Bank of England expect it to rise over the coming year.
“We left Labour with inflation bang on target. But since their no-strings-attached union payouts, record tax rises and borrowing splurge, they have pushed up the cost of living.
“The Chancellor’s choices have saddled the country with higher inflation for longer. Unless she takes urgent action at her emergency budget today, working families will continue to pay the price."
Cabinet minister seemingly confirms further welfare cuts
Defence secretary John Healey seemed to confirm that further cuts to welfare spending will be required as the budget watchdog has said previously-announced measures will not save the £5 billion a year expected by 2030.
The Office for Budget Responsibility is reported to have concluded the measures will cut the bill by £3.4 billion, with Rachel Reeves expected to announce further measures to save a further £500 million.
Mr Healey told Times Radio: “That’s a calculation we may see confirmed by the Office for Budget Responsibility about the longer-term savings that our plans to change the welfare system may bring.
“That’s a must-do for any responsible government, particularly one that believes in the importance of our social security system.”
Mr Healey said: “You can’t have a benefits system that is failing people and out of control in this way.
“That’s why the plans that (Work and Pensions Secretary) Liz Kendall laid out last week, and that you’ll hear more from the Chancellor this afternoon in the spring statement, are so important.
“We want the social security system to work. It’s got to be there to support the poorest, but it’s also got to be there to make sure those who can work are able to do so.”
Treasury Chief says focus is on economic stability as inflation drops
Responding to the inflation figures, Treasury Chief Secretary Darren Jones said: “Our number one mission is kickstarting growth to raise living standards for working people, that is why we are protecting working people’s payslips from higher taxes.
“In a changing world, we’re focused on delivering economic stability to secure people’s finances – freezing fuel duty, protecting the triple lock and increasing the national living wage by £1,400 a year for full-time workers, while going further and faster to drive growth through our plan for change. ”
Inflation falls to 2.8 per cent ahead of the Spring Statement
The rate of Consumer Prices Index inflation fell to 2.8 per cent in February from 3 per cent in January, the Office for National Statistics said.
The latest ONS figures come on the same day chancellor Rachel Reeves delivers her spring statement where she is expected to announce spending cuts across government departments.
Signs of easing inflation will come as good news to Ms Reeves amid efforts to reduce the cost of living.
Jabed Ahmed reports:
Inflation falls to 2.8% in boost for Rachel Reeves ahead of spring statement
What time is the Spring statement?
Rachel Reeves will deliver the Spring Statement on Wednesday 26 March at around 12.30pm.
Before the statement, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish its forecast on the UK economy.
The OBR’s forecast on 26 March will also provide estimates on the cost of living for households, and how well it thinks the government will maintain its self-imposed fiscal rules.
The chancellor will then present the main findings to parliament, delivering her plans for the economy alongside this. The opposition will be given the first response, which will likely come from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch or shadow chancellor Mel Stride.
What will be in the Spring Statement?
The Treasury has not shared details of what will be in the Spring Statement, but economists have begun making predictions of what is most likely.
It has been understood that Ms Reeves will announce major cuts on 26 March, which could amount to billions across several Whitehall departments. There could be as much as 7 per cent taken from the budgets of some departments over the next four years, The Guardian reports.
There has also been speculation that the chancellor may look to effectively increase taxation through extending the freeze on income tax thresholds beyond the current 2028/29 end point. Since 2021, the personal allowance has been frozen at £12,570, with the basic, higher and additional rate also staying at the same level.
The effect of this is what economists call “fiscal drag,” where more people are pulled into higher tax brackets as their earnings increase, but the thresholds stay the same.
The chancellor may also take the Spring Statement as an opportunity to clarify how international aid spending will be reallocated to defence, following Labour’s decision to boost defence spending to 2.5 per cent by 2027.
Wealth tax almost impossible to implement, leading economist warns
One of Britain’s leading economists has warned a wealth tax would be almost impossible to implement, despite growing support for the policy in the wake of the benefits cuts unveiled by the government last week.
Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), warned that “no country in the world has ever successfully had a wealth tax that’s raised serious money”, saying the levy poses significant administrative problems.
It comes as new polling shows the British public overwhelmingly support such a tax, while a growing number of Labour MPs have urged the government to introduce it instead of making spending cuts.
Millie Cooke reports:
Wealth tax would be almost impossible to implement, leading economist warns
EU cares more about fish than Europe’s collective defence, says ex-Brexit aide
The EU “cares more about fish than Europe’s collective defence”, a former leading adviser on Brexit told Parliament.
Lord Jackson of Peterborough, who was chief of staff for David Davis as Brexit secretary, slammed the EU for apparently insisting on securing a deal on access to British fishing waters ahead of any defence agreement.
The Conservative peer said: “The EU has apparently taken the decision to shut the UK out of their 150 billion euro defence (£126 billion) fund unless we acquiesce on a new fishing agreement.
“Clearly the Macron administration and the EU seem to care more about fish than our collective defence.”
