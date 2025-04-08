Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Alex Younger’s warning that Britain is no longer prepared for war has sparked intense debate about the future of defence and national service in the UK.

The former MI6 chief told Independent TV that the UK has “largely dismantled” its military and industrial base, and must urgently rebuild both its capabilities and culture of national resilience in the face of rising global threats from Russia and beyond.

When we asked for your views, many agreed that the British military has been left hollowed out by decades of underinvestment, with some recalling how training areas and barracks were gradually closed, leaving the Army overstretched and under-resourced.

Concerns were raised about the current state of recruitment and a reliance on privatised systems that “don’t work.”

Others argued that if national service is to return, it should be voluntary and offer real benefits, including education, citizenship, or healthcare incentives, while some suggested expanding it beyond the military into civic roles.

But scepticism remained, particularly over trust in political leadership and whether today’s Britain — more diverse, more individualistic — could or should recreate the spirit of past conscription.

Here’s what you had to say:

Not taking the military seriously enough

I'm almost 80 and I haven't worn the Queen's (or King's) uniform since I went to ATP, but even then it was clear that the UK was simply not taking its military seriously enough.

Once upon a time, there were lots of camps and barracks around the country with training areas. Over my time in service, they were closed, and it was getting harder and harder to get accommodation or training areas.

As a military historian, I know that in WW1 the troops were under canvas because there was no accommodation, and that private estates had to be taken over for training areas. I doubt if there is any thought of being able to do that today.

Equipment, thanks to BAE, does not come on stream, and the profession of soldiering requires highly skilled technocrats. With the army at about 70,000, we don't have the NCOs to do the training which is necessary.

Most units are under-recruited by 25 per cent or more, and recruitment has been privatised and doesn't work. This all needs sorting before you can even think of National Service.

Edward Andrews

Should be voluntary and provide benefits

National Service wouldn't affect me, so it is not my place to say. This question needs to be asked of younger people. There are clear benefits to service in both building character and life experiences.

However, I think it should be voluntary and provide benefits. Maybe offer real vocational qualifications, or perhaps incentivise via tuition fee exemption for National Service.

SmallBig

No motivation to join

My father served as an RAF National Serviceman before enlisting as a regular, and, after being educated at Service Children's Schools overseas, I joined the British Army as a private soldier, retiring as an officer after 35 years.

Many civilians are unaware that, on completion of full-time military service, ex-UK military personnel are transferred to the Regular Reserve. They are liable for recall for compulsory refresher training and/or mobilisation. Many of these Regular Reserve have little or no interest, unlike the civilian voluntary reservists who are generally committed, motivated and reliable, with some undertaking Full-Time Reserve Service (FTRS) alongside regulars.

The post-WW2 and National Service generation do not appear to have any particular motivation to join the military. As such, I suggest that, at least initially, any National Service could be voluntary, encompassing the Armed Forces, emergency and medical services, but encouraged by recruitment benefits for motivation, e.g. education, voting rights, citizenship (for immigrants), and perhaps entitlement to state benefits.

A proposed entry age could be between 18–21 years up to 30 years old. On satisfactory completion of, for example, 2–3 years of service, the conscript could then be granted voting rights, tertiary education paid for by HMG (the taxpayer), up to certain limits (based on National Service pay deductions), and even entitlement to State Benefits.

Passports for immigrants could be adjusted to ‘British Resident’ until completion of National Service and a National Identity Card (NID) could show satisfactory completion of NS, conferring citizenship with voting rights (and/or entitlement to benefits). Retired

A necessary evil

Nobody likes the idea of forcing anyone to go to war, but sometimes it's a necessary evil. If we hadn't had conscription, we would never have been able to beat Hitler.

The armed forces are desperately short of manpower, so this may be the only answer — and before anyone asks if I've served, I volunteered for the Royal Naval Reserve but was rejected on medical grounds, so I joined the Special Constabulary instead and served for 17 years.

BikingBoomer

Conscription should include social service

I think some form of conscription should be introduced, not necessarily military service, but social. Conscripts could be drafted into the police force, ambulance service, repair schools and hospitals, fix potholes and so forth. Make them part of our society and our community. Perhaps this would break down barriers and make for a more caring, understanding nation.

CharlieParker101

Not everyone needs boot camp

I'd absolutely serve but 1, I'm too old, and 2, I'm epileptic, so they didn't want me when I was younger.

My 16-year-old would serve if they didn't have arthritis.

If there's a way we can help, we will. I'm a nurse, I'm not useless. Not everyone should have to go through boot camp to put plasters on and fly drones.

NurseyMummy

Multicultural allegiances

Good luck with reintroducing conscription in a country that now has a very large multicultural population and where allegiances are often to faraway lands.

You could argue that NS could bring about social cohesion, but the bottom line is it is there to provide a military force to be used anywhere politicians deem necessary. Would the majority of the UK's new arrivals — indeed even past ones — be so willing?

AndAnotherThing

A complete waste of life and time

MI6 and MI5 — all upper-class ex-military, always wanting a controlled police state. In the late 1990s, quite a lot of these gentlemen were working, spying for Russia, according to Peter Wright's novel Spycatcher. So where to now?

After spending two years in Libya fighting for "Queen and Country", I have a knowledge of National Service life — really guarding the oil wells for the big American and British oil companies. A good way of employing the unemployed, but a complete waste of life and time for us with a future, destroying many married lives and future prospects, for many of us left out in the desert for the duration of their service.

HARRYFLANNIGAN

I just won’t choose a life of violence

Aye go on then, but solely on the condition that you are making me do it. My conscientious objection stops at that point. I just won't choose a life of violence, but if you're cornering me with a knife, then yes.

The standing army, the professional soldier, those who choose a life of violence, are the greatest threat to anything good in the world. Conscripts, on the other hand, can be good-natured people forced into it by the circumstances.

TheRedSquirrel

Technology is not a magic bullet

The problem of staffing within our armed forces has been created by previous governments promoting a narrative that the UK doesn't need a large number of troops and that technology is the "magic bullet".

Unfortunately, high-tech drones and missiles cannot hold onto ground once won. This requires ground forces in strength, and has been shown to be true in Ukraine, where the sheer force of Russian numbers has achieved success despite clumsy tactics.

Marcus

Everyone should serve — even the royals

Yes, as long as we ensured there were no "bone spurs" and every person served regardless of their standing in society, including William and Kate's children. As long as we didn't have warmongers like Blair in power, sending our soldiers to wars that were created and started by the US or other "allies". A defensive force, not one sent to fight other people's wars.

punda

Waste of time

Conscription is a bad idea. I served as a soldier with the British Army aged 15 to 34.

National Service was in full force. National Servicemen were resentful and a waste of time. The ruling classes see us as mere cannon fodder.

Kimbo

