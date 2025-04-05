Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The former head of MI6 has warned that Britain is no longer prepared for war and must urgently rebuild its military capabilities – including possibly reintroducing some form of national service.

Speaking on The Independent’s debut episode of The Conversation, Sir Alex Younger said the UK has “largely dismantled” its military and industrial base, leaving it vulnerable in the face of escalating global threats, especially from Russia.

He argued that national resilience and collective effort are no longer embedded in British society, and that the country must take serious steps to reconnect citizens with defence and preparedness.

His comments come amid growing concern across Europe over Vladimir Putin’s ambitions, the destabilising impact of Donald Trump’s foreign policy shifts, and a dramatic rise in Russian unconventional attacks – including cyber, infrastructure and disinformation operations.

While countries like Finland have developed a culture of national readiness, the UK, Sir Alex said, has grown “cynical” about sacrifice and self-defence. The challenge, he believes, is not just military – it’s cultural.

Watch the full episode of The Conversation: Shifting Alliances with Sam Kiley, Alex Younger and Rachel Ellehuus here.