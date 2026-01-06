Every UK bank holiday to add to your calendar in 2026
While Northern Ireland can expect a bank holiday in March, the rest of the UK will have to wait until April for Good Friday
As people start returning to the office in 2026 after a well-deserved Christmas break, it’s only natural that one question is on everyone’s mind: when is the next bank holiday?
Last year saw record-breaking temperatures during the August bank holiday, with a scorching 29.1C recorded in the village of Hawarden in Flintshire. Many also hoped the government would issue an extra bank holiday when the Lionesses won the Euros in the summer. Although we didn’t get to enjoy that extra day off, the trophy-hoarding squad received a warm welcome with a reception at Downing Street.
This year will see a number of other events, as the men’s football World Cup goes to the United States, while the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games are set to take place jointly between the city of Milan and the town of Cortina d'Ampezzo in the Alps.
It looks unlikely that the UK will see an extra bank holiday, after Brits received a day off in 2023 for King Charles III’s coronation ceremony which took place at Westminster Abbey, but there remain plenty of dates that can go in the diary.
When is the next bank holiday?
Northern Ireland will experience a bank holiday on 17 March for St Patrick’s Day, while the rest of the United Kingdom will get a day off for Good Friday on 3 April.
Here’s a complete list of this year’s confirmed bank holiday dates across the United Kingdom.
England and Wales
- Friday, 3 April - Good Friday
- Monday, 6 April - Easter Monday
- Monday, 4 May - Early May bank holiday
- Monday, 25 May - Spring bank holiday
- Monday, 31 August - Summer bank holiday
- Friday, 25 December - Christmas Day
- Monday, 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)
Scotland
- Friday, 3 April - Good Friday
- Monday, 4 May - Early May bank holiday
- Monday, 25 May - Spring bank holiday
- Monday, 3 August - Summer bank holiday
- Monday, 30 November - St Andrew’s Day
- Friday, 25 December - Christmas Day
- Monday, 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)
Northern Ireland
- Tuesday, 17 March - St Patrick’s Day
- Friday, 3 April - Good Friday
- Monday, 6 April - Easter Monday
- Monday, 4 May - Early May bank holiday
- Monday, 25 May - Spring bank holiday
- Monday, 13 July - Battle of the Boyne (Orangemen’s Day) (substitute day)
- Monday, 31 August - Summer bank holiday
- Friday, 25 December - Christmas Day
- Monday, 28 December - Boxing Day (substitute day)
