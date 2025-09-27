How to more than double your annual leave and get 63 days off work in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’re savvy, you can turn 28 days of annual leave in 2026 into 63 by planning ahead and booking the right days off.

Take full advantage of the bank holidays in 2026 and you can stretch what feels like a few days dotted here and there into a longer and more satisfying break.

But get those annual leave requests in quick, as they’re likely to go fast.

4 days off at New Year

With 1 January 2026 falling on a Thursday, booking off Friday 2 January gives you a four-day block of holiday to recover from the revelry of New Year celebrations and begin the year well-rested.

16 days off at Easter

Spring is the perfect time to do a long-haul trip and get a chunk of time off altogether. Lots of destinations get a huge uptick in tourists over the summer so avoid the extortionate costs while getting more days off too.

open image in gallery You can turn 28 days of annual leave into 63 if you’re savvy in 2026 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

With Good Friday falling on 3 April and Easter Monday on 6 April, booking off the four days between 30 March and 2 April and the four days between 7 April and 10 April means you use only eight days of your precious allowance and get 16 consecutive days off.

9 days off in early May

By booking off the dates between 5 to 8 May, you could get nine days off and use only four days of annual leave because Early May bank holiday falls on 4 May this year.

9 days off in late May

You can double your time again by booking off four days between 26 May and 29 May, taking advantage of the Spring bank holiday falling on Monday 25 May. That will leave you with another nine days off in a row. You’ll barely feel like you’ve been in the office.

open image in gallery Climate UNESCO Biosphere Reserves ( Copyright 2006 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

9 days off at the end of the summer holidays

Another trick is to take full advantage of the Summer bank holiday, falling on 31 August in 2026. Request four days of leave for 1 September to 4 September and you can get nine days off in a row, doubling the chunk of time.

16 days for the price of 7 at Christmas

Last but not least: Christmas. This one might need more forward-planning because even though it’s more than a year away, it’s often the most competitive time for getting the days you want.

With 2 days off on Friday 25 December for Christmas Day and Monday 28 December for Boxing Day, next year’s festive season falls at almost the perfect time for maximising annual leave.

Book 21 December to 24 December and 29 December to 31 December and you’ll get a lovely 16 days off while using only 7 days of annual leave.