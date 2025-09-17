Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump's historic second state visit to the UK commenced with an unprecedented display of military pomp and pageantry, receiving a spectacular ceremonial welcome.

The US president and First Lady Melania Trump were personally greeted by the King and his immediate family, with Mr Trump complimenting the Princess of Wales.

Around 1,500 troops participated in the day's ceremonial events – almost double those on duty for France’s President Emmanuel Macron’s recent state visit.

The proceedings included a carriage procession through Windsor Castle, accompanied by a sovereign’s escort of 80 mounted soldiers, evoking scenes from Trooping the Colour. A 120-strong guard of honour, the largest staged for a state visit in living memory, completed the elaborate welcome.

Mr Trump appeared at ease and respectful of his hosts and is unlikely to be the first American impressed by the history, splendour and atmosphere of Windsor Castle, continuously occupied for almost 1,000 years.

open image in gallery Charles and Camilla with Donald and Melania Trump at the state banquet (Phil Noble/PA) ( PA Wire )

William and Kate were deployed at the start of the royal charm offensive to greet the Trumps who arrived in the Marine One helicopter at Victoria House, a little-known property nestled in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore on the private Windsor estate.

Mr Trump first shook hands with the prince and when the princess did the same she gave him a broad smile as the US leader appeared to tell her: “You’re so beautiful, so beautiful.”

William and Kate later had a short private meeting with the president and the first lady after the royal party sat down to lunch and viewed US artefacts from the royal archive, relating to the UK’s special relationship with America.

Waiting nearby the helicopter landing site was the King and Queen and after they exchanged greetings with their guests, Charles and Mr Trump appeared to be engaged in deep discussion which carried on as they settled into their places in the Scottish State Coach and set off in the carriage procession.

In the castle’s quadrangle, which has staged welcomes for leaders from across the globe, the president inspected a Guard of Honour and following protocol strode in front of the King, accompanied by the captain of the guard Lieutenant Colonel Storm Green, with Charles a few steps behind.

The US leader stopped to speak to some of the guardsmen on parade from three of the British Army’s most prestigious regiments – Coldstream, Scots and Grenadier Guards – and was overheard thanking the soldiers stood to attention.

Mr Trump even shared a joke with one of the servicemen with Charles sharing the amusing moment as a few spots of rain fell.

open image in gallery ( PA )

There are no public-facing elements during Mr Trump’s engagements, with security paramount for the 47th US president – who has faced two assassination attempts in just over a year – in the wake of the killing of his ally Charlie Kirk.

A sniper was photographed on one of Windsor Castle’s towers with sight down part of the almost two kilometre route the carriage procession followed.

After lunch in the State Dining Room, the King led Mr Trump through a set of gilded double doors into the Green Drawing Room to see the display of items from the Royal Collection relating to the US.

The president was shown a letter sent from president Abraham Lincoln to Queen Victoria in 1862 expressing his condolences after the death of Prince Albert, which was described as a “defining moment” in the special relationship between the UK and the US.

Mr Trump remarked “that is so amazing, that’s the real deal” and leant forward to have a closer look.

Later on The Princess of Wales glittered in a champagne gold Chantilly lace evening coat over a silk crepe gown at US President Donald Trump’s state banquet.

Kate wore the couture creation by British designer Phillipa Lepley, with a striking full-length, hand-embroidered lace coat featuring a regal-looking high collar.

The princess’s delicate coat featured hand-embroidered roses with couched gold cording, accented with French knots and satin-stitched blooms, demonstrating her commitment to supporting British craftsmanship and creativity.

Her earrings belonged to the late Queen and the princess opted for her go-to tiara the Lover’s Knot Tiara and wore her hair down.

Here is the menu for President Trump’s state banquet at Windsor Castle:

Menu:

Panna Cotta de Cresson et Oeufs de Caille sur Sable de Parmesan

(Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta with Parmesan Shortbread and Quail Egg Salad)

Ballotine de Poulet Fermier en Robe de Courgettes

(Organic Norfolk Chicken Ballotine wrapped in Courgettes, with a Thyme and Savoury Infused Jus)

Bombe Glacee Cardinal

(Vanilla Ice Cream Bombe with Kentish Raspberry Sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria Plums)

Wine list:

Wiston Estate, Cuvee, 2016

Domaine Bonneau de Martray, Corton-Charlemagne, Grand Cru, 2018

Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, 2000

Pol Roger, Extra Cuvee de Reserve, 1998

After dinner:

Warre’s 1945 Vintage Port

Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne

Bowmore Queen’s Cask 1980, Islay

Cocktail:

Transatlantic Whisky Sour