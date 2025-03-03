Should Donald Trump’s state visit with King Charles go ahead? Join The Independent Debate
Plans for the US president's state visit have sparked division. While Lib Dem leader Ed Davey sees it as an opportunity to secure stronger US commitments on Ukraine, SNP leader John Swinney argues that Britain should not reward a president who has undermined a key ally
Donald Trump is set to become the first US president to receive a second state visit to the UK, but calls are growing for it to be scrapped in the wake of his Oval Office clash with Volodymyr Zelensky.
Critics – including SNP leader John Swinney and senior Conservative MP Alicia Kearns – say Britain should not reward a president who has undermined a key ally.
Kearns, who is shadow minister for foreign affairs, warned that no visit should proceed unless America’s commitment to its allies is assured, adding: “State visits should be conferred to the most honourable of allies, not to curry favour.”
However, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed demands to withdraw the invitation, insisting he won’t be “diverted” by those ramping up rhetoric.
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey agreed, adding that the visit should be used to secure stronger commitments from Trump on Ukraine.
With Trump’s recent behaviour and stance on Ukraine raising concerns, we want to know what you think. Is rolling out the red carpet the right move, or should Britain take a stand?
