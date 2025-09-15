Britain and US to agree $10 billion in trade deals during Trump’s state visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United States and Britain plan to announce more than $10 billion in economic deals this week as part of Donald Trump’s state visit to the UK, senior U.S. officials said on Monday.

The British and US governments are expected to seal a trade agreement with three pillars: a new science and technology partnership to strengthen the tech sectors of both countries, cooperation in civil nuclear power, and advances in defence technology cooperation, the officials said in a telephone briefing.

Several U.S. tech business leaders are expected to be in attendance for the state visit, the officials said.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are to arrive late on Tuesday for talks with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday at Windsor Castle and a state dinner that evening.

The US president will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday and they plan a joint news conference. Trump returns to Washington on Thursday night.

Trump is the first US president to be invited to two state dinners by the British. His first was in 2019 during his first term.

The U.S. officials described agreements to come that would be heavy on economic cooperation between the two long-standing allies with at least $10 billion in deals expected.

"This visit gives the president the opportunity to strengthen ties with a particularly close partner and ally, while advancing mutual economic and foreign policy interests," one of the U.S. officials said.