Full itinerary released ahead of Trump’s second state visit to the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US President Donald Trump is set to enjoy an unprecedented second state visit to the UK.

Trump has already been feted with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen in 2019, and no American leader has previously been offered such an honour twice.

Typically, second-term US presidents who have already made a state visit are offered tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.

But Trump – the first ever convicted felon to become US president – received an invitation to make a second state visit.

September 16

The president, accompanied by his wife and First Lady, Melania Trump, will arrive in the UK on Tuesday evening and be greeted on behalf of the King by the ambassador of the United States of America and Viscount Hood, Lord-in-Waiting.

There will be no public-facing element on the first day of his state visit, when the president will remain within the private Windsor Castle’s estate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Trumps will remain in the castle’s private estate on Wednesday and stay at the royal residence overnight.

September 17

On Wednesday, the couple will be greeted by the Prince and Princess of Wales before being formally welcomed by the King and Queen as a royal salute is fired from the east lawn of Windsor Castle and at the Tower of London.

The Trumps will be treated to a carriage procession through the Windsor estate with Charles, Camilla, William and Kate along a route towards the castle that is lined by members of the Armed Forces, with three military bands from the Royal Marines, the Army and the RAF.

open image in gallery Trump inspects a Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle in 2018 ( AP )

Trump, accompanied by Charles, is set to inspect the Guard of Honour at Windsor Castle.

Members of the Royal Family will join the Trumps in the State Dining Room, and the visitors will be taken to see a special display of Royal Collection items which relate to the United States of America, in the Green Drawing Room.

In a private moment, they will later visit the late Queen Elizabeth II’s tomb in St George’s Chapel, Windsor, and lay a wreath, followed by a short tour of the chapel and a musical performance from the chapel choir.

open image in gallery Trump’s previous state banquet ( PA )

Trump will be treated to a flypast by the Red Arrows and UK and US F-35 military jets on the east lawn at Windsor Castle and a special beating retreat military ceremony.

The traditional grand state banquet is set to take place at Windsor Castle in the evening, with both Trump and Charles set to give speeches as the glittering event gets underway.

September 18

On Thursday, a guard of honour from RAF Halton and bagpipers are set to greet Trump after he arrives at Chequers and meets Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria.

Trump will stop off for a personal view of the Sir Winston Churchill archives held at Chequers, before having a bilateral meeting.

Later, the political leaders are to attend a business reception, hosted by the Chancellor at Chequers.

open image in gallery Trump will meet with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife, Lady Victoria ( PA )

Elsewhere, the First Lady is set to look at Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House and the Royal Library at Windsor Castle.

Afterwards, she will join Kate at Frogmore Gardens for a meeting with the Chief Scout Dwayne Fields, and members of the Scouts’ Squirrels programme as they learn about nature to achieve their Go Wild badge. Kate has been Joint President of the Scout Association since 2020.

She will then travel to Chequers to join her husband as the remaining elements of the state visit take place.

Sir Keir and Lady Victory are to bid farewell to the Trumps at Chequers. The Lord Chamberlain, on behalf of Charles, is to bid farewell to the Trumps as the state visit comes to an end.