Ignore Trump claims on paracetamol and autism, Streeting tells pregnant women

The health secretary has urged pregnant women to ignore Donald Trump’s claims that paracetamol use in pregnancy can be linked to autism.

The US president repeatedly advised pregnant women at a press conference on Monday not to take Tylenol – the drug known in the UK as paracetamol – suggesting it is a potential cause of autism.

But Wes Streeting has joined scientists across the world in condemning the claims, urging people to trust doctors over Mr Trump.

Mr Streeting told ITV’s Lorraine: “I would just say to people watching, don’t pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine.”

“I trust doctors over President Trump, frankly, on this,” he said. “I’ve just got to be really clear about this: there is no evidence to link the use of paracetamol by pregnant women to autism in their children. None.

open image in gallery Wes Streeting has joined scientists across the world in condemning the claims, urging people to trust doctors over the US president ( PA )

“In fact, a major study was done back in 2024 in Sweden, involving 2.4 million children, and it did not uphold those claims.

“So I would just say to people watching, don’t pay any attention whatsoever to what Donald Trump says about medicine. In fact, don’t take even take my word for it, as a politician – listen to British doctors, British scientists, the NHS.

“It’s really important that a time when you know there is scepticism – and I don’t think scepticism itself, asking questions is in itself a bad thing, by all means, ask questions – but we’ve got to follow medical science.”

In the UK, the NHS website says “paracetamol is the first choice of painkiller if you’re pregnant. It’s commonly taken during pregnancy and does not harm your baby.”

open image in gallery The US president’s controversial health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, is reportedly to say Tylenol – which is paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause of autism ( PA )

Scientists across the world, including in the UK, have criticised the claims, with one saying the claim “risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves”.

There are also concerns that the “fearmongering” will prevent women from accessing the appropriate care during pregnancy.

Dr Monique Botha, associate professor in social and developmental psychology at Durham University, said there is “no robust evidence or convincing studies” to suggest a link between the common painkiller and autism.

“I am exceptionally confident in saying that no relationship exists,” she said.

“The fearmongering will prevent women from accessing the appropriate care during pregnancy.

“Similarly, pain relief for pregnant women is woefully lacking and paracetamol is a much safer pain relief option during pregnancy than basically any other alternative and we need to take pain seriously for women, including whilst pregnant.”

open image in gallery Trump said on Saturday: ‘I think we found an answer to autism’ ( AP )

She added: “Further, it risks stigmatising families who have autistic children as having brought it on themselves and reinvigorates the long pattern of maternal shame and blame as we’ve seen re-emerge repeatedly over the last 70 years where we try to pay the fault of autism at the mother’s door one way or another.”

Dr Edward Mullins, clinical associate professor at The George Institute for Global Health, Imperial College London, also said evidence suggests there is no link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism.

He said: “In the absence of any new evidence, the reported press release from the Trump administration claiming it is would appear to be an unsubstantiated theory which is likely to lead to an essential treatment for fever and pain being denied to women in pregnancy without good reason, contrary to US and European medical guidance.”

open image in gallery The NHS website says ‘paracetamol is the first choice of painkiller if you’re pregnant. It’s commonly taken during pregnancy and does not harm your baby’ ( Getty )

Likewise, Professor Claire Anderson, president of the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, said paracetamol has “been used safely by millions of people for decades, including during pregnancy, when taken as directed”.

She added that a large 2024 study found no evidence of a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and an increased risk of autism in children.

In August this year, a study from Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health and Mount Sinai reported that exposure to acetaminophen – also known as Tylenol or paracetamol – during pregnancy may mean children were more likely to develop neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism and ADHD.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has been condemned by scientists amid reports his administration is set to link paracetamol use in pregnancy to autism ( AP )

Published in BMC Environmental Health, the researchers analysed results from 46 previous studies.

They concluded that, while steps should be taken to limit paracetamol use, the drug was important for treating fever and pain in mothers, which could also harm babies.