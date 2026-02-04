Traitors stars endorse proposed changes for foster parents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reality television stars Judy and Roxy Wilson, known for their recent appearance on the BBC series The Traitors, have publicly endorsed proposed government changes aimed at reforming fostering regulations. The mother-daughter duo’s support comes as new plans seek to broaden the eligibility criteria for prospective foster parents across England.

The proposed reforms are designed to allow single or unmarried individuals, renters, and those in full-time employment to open their homes to children in need of care. This initiative aims to significantly increase the number of available foster care places, with a target of creating an additional 10,000 by 2029/30.

During their time on The Traitors, viewers learned that Roxy, 32, is the adopted daughter of Judy, 60, a fact that was kept secret from their fellow contestants until after their departure from the programme. Their personal journey has now led them to advocate for these crucial changes.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Judy described fostering a child as "the most rewarding thing ever," adding that adopting Roxy was "the best thing I ever did." She recounted how, already a mother to three sons, she initially took in four-year-old Roxy for just a week while she was under the care of a foster family.

Judy, who hails from Doncaster, explained: "[Roxy] came for a week or so and she got flu, and basically [her foster family] said there’s no point in bringing her back. And she never left." She continued: "As soon as I saw Roxy, I just fell in love with her, and the boys did as well. It was just incredible, the best thing I ever did. I just thought, if I can offer a child a home, why not?"

Roxy, a recruiter based in Amsterdam, recalled overhearing Judy’s phone call to her foster carer, telling her "don’t bring her back." She noted that at the time, "It wasn’t out the ordinary to not go back somewhere at that point." Roxy praised Judy for "snapping into action," adding: "It went from being like, ‘oh my goodness, I’m not going back’, to ‘I’m here, I’m staying’. I have been the luckiest person and blessed, absolutely couldn’t ask for anything better in my life."

Last month, Roxy announced her pregnancy with her first child, expressing her hope to "be a great mum myself, and look after my daughter the way that I’ve been brought up."

Judy, who works as a child liaison officer, believes that some individuals are "scared" to come forward as foster carers. She stated: "Sometimes, there’s not much support out there. That’s why we’re saying this today. We have children that come from all different walks of life, and we need them to be in a normal, stable life."

When asked for advice for those considering fostering, Judy’s message was clear: "I would just say do it, because… it’s the most rewarding thing ever."

On The Traitors, Roxy had spoken about being adopted by an "amazing woman," but the identity of her mother remained a secret to the other participants. Judy was the first contestant to be voted off the show, while Roxy reached the penultimate episode before being eliminated by the victorious ‘traitors’.