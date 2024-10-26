Four people arrested during pro-Tommy Robinson and anti-racism marches

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Four people have been arrested during a day of far-right and anti-racism counter-protests as organiser Tommy Robinson missed his own event after being remanded in custody.

Two arrests took place at the far-right protest organised by Mr Robinson, 41, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, where demonstrators displayed anti-immigration placards.

Around midday on Saturday, thousands of Mr Robinson’s supporters gathered in central London, marching from Victoria Station to Parliament Square.

Among the messages were signs reading “Two tier Keir fuelled the riots,” alongside calls to “Bring back Rwanda” and “Stop the Boats.” Some demonstrators were seen holding cans and glasses of alcohol.

The Metropolitan Police reported that two individuals from Mr Robinson’s protest were detained on suspicion of breaching Public Order Act conditions and another on a racially aggravated public order charge. Meanwhile, a counter-protest organised by Stand Up to Racism, encouraged by calls for a “massive anti-fascist demonstration,” saw thousands rallying in the capital.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and trade union leaders spoke to the crowds gathered.

Police intervene as a protestor is held to the ground during the counter protest, Stand up to Racism in London ( James Veysey/Shutterstock )

Two arrests were made near the anti-racism protest. A woman, initially detained on suspicion of common assault, was later de-arrested, while another individual was taken in after allegedly assaulting an officer.

Additionally, one arrest was made over an alleged racist remark directed at an officer, though police have not yet confirmed which protest the individual had attended.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is currently accused of contempt of court following the public screening of a film at a protest in Trafalgar Square in July, an act allegedly in violation of a 2021 High Court injunction.

This order forbids him from making or repeating defamatory claims about a Syrian refugee, who successfully sued him.

Following his appearance at Folkestone police station on Friday, he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday.

Reports indicate that the July film screening may be one of six alleged breaches of the High Court injunction between June and July.

On Friday, he was also separately charged by Kent Police for allegedly refusing to provide his mobile phone access code to authorities, a requirement under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

People join civil society groups led by Stand Up To Racism during a counter-protest against a Pro-UK rally endorsed by Tommy Robinson in central London ( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Ahead of Saturday’s demonstrations, the Metropolitan Police and British Transport Police—backed by officers from across the country—pledged a “significant police presence” to keep both factions apart.

The march in support of Mr Robinson moved from Victoria Station to Whitehall’s southern end, while Stand Up to Racism counter-protesters congregated along Regent Street St James’s and progressed towards Whitehall’s northern end.

Mr Robinson’s supporters, some waving Union and England flags, were also seen with “Make America Great Again” banners. Many wore “I am Peter Lynch” badges in memory of a 61-year-old man who died in prison after being jailed for hurling abuse at riot police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers.

A stage was erected on Parliament Street, where music and speeches rallied cries of “We want Tommy out,” as chants of “Oh Tommy, Tommy” and calls for Keir Starmer’s resignation echoed through the early part of the demonstration.