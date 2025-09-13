Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

James frontman ‘disgusted’ after Tommy Robinson uses indie band song ‘Sit Down’ at protest

Far-right figure used band’s smash hit ‘Sit Down’ in video posted to highlight size of demonstration he organised in London on Saturday

Independent Staff
Saturday 13 September 2025 15:05 EDT
Thousands turn out for Tommy Robinson rally in central London

The frontman of the band James has said the group is examining its options after Tommy Robinson used its song in a video without permission.

The far-right figure used the indie band’s smash hit ‘Sit Down’ in a video posted on X to highlight the size of the protest he organised in London on Saturday.

Around 110,000 people gathered in Whitehall for the “Unite the Kingdom” event spearheaded by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon.

The 'disgusted' frontman of the band James has said the group are examining their options after Tommy Robinson used their song in a video without permission
The ‘disgusted’ frontman of the band James has said the group are examining their options after Tommy Robinson used their song in a video without permission (Getty)

The Metropolitan Police said officers were assaulted as they faced “significant aggression” from protesters, with nine arrests made so far and many more likely.

Robinson posted the video on X made up of aerial footage of the rally to show the size of the crowd – and used James’ song ‘Sit Down’ to accompany it.

The former English Defence League leader captioned the clip: “Britain is awake, we are no longer afraid, you will not take our right to free speech @Keir_Starmer WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK.”

Around 110,000 people were estimated by police to have gathered in Whitehall for the 'Unite the Kingdom' event spearheaded by Robinson
Around 110,000 people were estimated by police to have gathered in Whitehall for the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ event spearheaded by Robinson (PA Wire)

But James frontman Tim Booth hit back in his own post on X, describing the far-right rally as the “antithesis” of what his band’s song stands for.

He wrote: “Disgusted to see the cynical use of ‘Sit Down’ by @TRobinsonNewEra.

“No permission was granted, and we are looking into our options.

Tommy Robinson (right) attends the 'Unite The Kingdom' rally on Saturday alongside Laurence Fox (left) and Katie Hopkins (centre)
Tommy Robinson (right) attends the ‘Unite The Kingdom’ rally on Saturday alongside Laurence Fox (left) and Katie Hopkins (centre) (Getty Images)

“The song and most of our topical lyrics, make it very clear where we stand, and it’s the antithesis of this organization.”

Saturday’s rally, which featured a guest appearance from Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, was faced by a counter-protest with 5,000 anti-racism campaigners.

The two groups were divided by a line of police horses and officers – some carrying riot shields – with one side waving placards that said “refugees welcome. Stop the far right” and the other flying Union and St George’s flags, as they stared each other down and continued to chant.

