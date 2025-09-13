Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The frontman of the band James has said the group is examining its options after Tommy Robinson used its song in a video without permission.

The far-right figure used the indie band’s smash hit ‘Sit Down’ in a video posted on X to highlight the size of the protest he organised in London on Saturday.

Around 110,000 people gathered in Whitehall for the “Unite the Kingdom” event spearheaded by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon.

open image in gallery The ‘disgusted’ frontman of the band James has said the group are examining their options after Tommy Robinson used their song in a video without permission ( Getty )

The Metropolitan Police said officers were assaulted as they faced “significant aggression” from protesters, with nine arrests made so far and many more likely.

Robinson posted the video on X made up of aerial footage of the rally to show the size of the crowd – and used James’ song ‘Sit Down’ to accompany it.

The former English Defence League leader captioned the clip: “Britain is awake, we are no longer afraid, you will not take our right to free speech @Keir_Starmer WE WANT OUR COUNTRY BACK.”

open image in gallery Around 110,000 people were estimated by police to have gathered in Whitehall for the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ event spearheaded by Robinson ( PA Wire )

But James frontman Tim Booth hit back in his own post on X, describing the far-right rally as the “antithesis” of what his band’s song stands for.

He wrote: “Disgusted to see the cynical use of ‘Sit Down’ by @TRobinsonNewEra.

“No permission was granted, and we are looking into our options.

open image in gallery Tommy Robinson (right) attends the ‘Unite The Kingdom’ rally on Saturday alongside Laurence Fox (left) and Katie Hopkins (centre) ( Getty Images )

“The song and most of our topical lyrics, make it very clear where we stand, and it’s the antithesis of this organization.”

Saturday’s rally, which featured a guest appearance from Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, was faced by a counter-protest with 5,000 anti-racism campaigners.

The two groups were divided by a line of police horses and officers – some carrying riot shields – with one side waving placards that said “refugees welcome. Stop the far right” and the other flying Union and St George’s flags, as they stared each other down and continued to chant.