Walkers announces it is ditching a much-loved crisp brand

Walkers has announced it is the end of the line for much-loved crisp brand Tomato Snaps.

Final batches of the spicy tomato flavoured crisps are available over the next few weeks from wholesalers, shops and online stores.

The crisps, which were shaped as a curled rectangle, and packaged in a distinctive bright red packet, were made at Walkers' factory on Newark Road, Lincoln.

open image in gallery Walkers announce they are discontinuing Tomato Snaps ( The Independent/Amazon )

Social media users have expressed their grief over the news online, as “#saveoursnaps” has been reposted.

One user tagged PepsiCo on X, writing: “Are you really discontinuing Tomato Snaps?? Please reconsider! I’ve introduced so many people to them and now we have to find a new favourite. #saveoursnaps”.

PepsiCo, owners of Walkers, told the BBC: “Smith's Tomato Snaps have had a great run and will always hold a special place in our history, but evolving our portfolio allows us to focus on making more of the brands and flavours people love."

A PepsiCo spokesperson added that they know “fans of Snaps will be sad to see them go”, as they thanked fans for the support throughout the years.

open image in gallery Walkers released new flavours in August this year ( Walkers )

Earlier this year, Walkers released two new flavours to their crisp line: Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken.

The packaging claims that the Sticky Teriyaki flavour is “inspired by the flavours of Japan,” while the Masala Chicken takes its inspiration from India.

The new editions to Walkers core range mark the first time in decades that brand-new flavours have made the cut.

Classic flavours Ready Salted, Cheese & Onion and Salt & Vinegar were first introduced in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s. Other classics like Prawn Cocktail, Roast Chicken and Smoky Bacon came later, around the 1970s.

Since then, Walkers has largely focused on limited-edition flavour campaigns, with very few making the leap to the permanent range of products.